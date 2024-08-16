OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'One Reason' for Traveling to Colombia Is 'Self-Promotion'

meghan markle prince harrys one reason traveling colombia self promotion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were invited to Colombia by the nation's VP.

By:

Aug. 16 2024, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15, but experts are still confused about the duo's motivation for the trip.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harrys one reason traveling colombia self promotion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Colombia to discuss digital safety.

"Harry and Meghan, however, have one reason for this 'tour' — self-promotion, to keep themselves in the spotlight so they can continue to trade on their royal links while demanding privacy when they are having their downtime," Robert Jobson told an outlet.

According to Jobson, their visit "raised more questions than answers."

"When Harry and Meghan touched down, it wasn't just the Colombian sun that made people squint," the biographer claimed. "It was the blinding glare of their celebrity. Confused locals are asking, 'Are they here to help?'"

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harrys one reason traveling colombia self promotion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Colombia trip follows the success of their trip to Nigeria.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes were invited by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez, and Jobson was curious about who financed the Sussexes' travel expenses since they're no longer part of the royal family.

Jobson wonders if the partners are being used as a "shiny distraction," and asked about their "flights, their security" and "their luxury accommodations."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harrys one reason traveling colombia self promotion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry discuss the emotional impact of cyberbullying.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes are in the South American country to discuss the importance of digital safety. Still, commentators continue to question if their presence overshadows the social and political concerns in the country.

"If anything their arrival has highlighted the deep divisions in a country still fighting to find its way," Jobson said.

"Meanwhile, it's been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'putting a burden' on Colombia, which may only have a 'limited amount of methods of keeping them safe,'" a former palace insider claimed.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harrys one reason traveling colombia self promotion
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle previously discussed the toll online trolls had on her well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes' time in Colombia will be an opportunity for the Suits star to repair her public image.

"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told a publication. "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."

"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

When Harry and Meghan first left the U.K. they said they were developing a "progressive new role" within the monarchy, and they hoped to "fully support" Queen Elizabeth while being based in Canada. However, the pair later settled down in California and were stripped of various royal privileges.

"When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the insider claimed.

Jobson spoke to Daily Express.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.