Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'One Reason' for Traveling to Colombia Is 'Self-Promotion'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15, but experts are still confused about the duo's motivation for the trip.
"Harry and Meghan, however, have one reason for this 'tour' — self-promotion, to keep themselves in the spotlight so they can continue to trade on their royal links while demanding privacy when they are having their downtime," Robert Jobson told an outlet.
According to Jobson, their visit "raised more questions than answers."
"When Harry and Meghan touched down, it wasn't just the Colombian sun that made people squint," the biographer claimed. "It was the blinding glare of their celebrity. Confused locals are asking, 'Are they here to help?'"
The Sussexes were invited by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez, and Jobson was curious about who financed the Sussexes' travel expenses since they're no longer part of the royal family.
Jobson wonders if the partners are being used as a "shiny distraction," and asked about their "flights, their security" and "their luxury accommodations."
The Sussexes are in the South American country to discuss the importance of digital safety. Still, commentators continue to question if their presence overshadows the social and political concerns in the country.
"If anything their arrival has highlighted the deep divisions in a country still fighting to find its way," Jobson said.
"Meanwhile, it's been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'putting a burden' on Colombia, which may only have a 'limited amount of methods of keeping them safe,'" a former palace insider claimed.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes' time in Colombia will be an opportunity for the Suits star to repair her public image.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told a publication. "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
When Harry and Meghan first left the U.K. they said they were developing a "progressive new role" within the monarchy, and they hoped to "fully support" Queen Elizabeth while being based in Canada. However, the pair later settled down in California and were stripped of various royal privileges.
"When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the insider claimed.
