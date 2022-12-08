Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'
Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor.
"[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself – yet she whinges when she had to do it to our late Queen!"
A third viewer chimed in, accusing the couple of "bullying the dead Queen by mocking a curtsy, adding, "they’re without a doubt a vile couple," while a fourth user barked, "How utterly disrespectful of the British people and their traditions."
Upset viewers continued to flood social media with incessant hate toward Meghan and her actions, deeming her "the most narcissistic and self-important woman," and claimed the docuseries "is just revealing to everyone who she really is."
Some individuals simply found the reenactment offensive to certain cultures.
"The scene with #MeghanMarkle mimicking bowing to the Queen is a MICRO AGGRESSION right before our eyes. In Africa, Asia, the Middle East, we bow and curtsy across cultures to show respect to our elders and people in positions of power. #HarryandMeghan you have no regard!" one Twitter user expressed.
"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird," Prince Harry explained during the docuseries as he recalled the early stages of their relationship.
"She had no idea what it all consisted of," he continued, adding, "it was a bit of a shock to the system for her."
"I mean, it’s surreal. I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before," Meghan chimed in of the nerve-wracking encounter. "We were in the car, and we were going to the royal lodge for lunch, and Harry said, ‘Oh, my grandmother’s gonna be here!'"
"We were driving up and he said, 'You know how to curtsey, right?'" the Suits star continued, noting, "I just thought it was a joke."
Meghan proceeded to mock the first time she met the Queen, stating, "Pleasure to meet you your Majesty" as she turned to Harry and asked if her reenactment "was OK."
Netflix's Harry & Meghan is set to release its three remaining episodes on Thursday, December 15.