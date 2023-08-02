Meghan Markle Claims Kate Middleton and Prince William Have 'Never Been Held Accountable' for the Way They Treated Her: Source
Meghan Markle is seemingly still harping on the royal family's alleged mistreatment of her.
A source recently opened up to a news outlet about how Meghan feels all these years later regarding the tension between her, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
"Meghan feels they've never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologized and have seemingly got away with it," a source revealed.
Back in 2018, the Princess of Wales allegedly make the former actress cry just days before her Windsor wedding to Prince Harry.
The insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex was shocked by what little criticism the couple got over the incident.
Following Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary and the release of the redheaded royal's memoir, Spare, which spoke out against the brood, the Suits alum was apparently "convinced" the public would be on her side, according to a second source.
But "that hasn't happened," the insider continued. "This isn't how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge [over] her."
As OK! previously reported, while Meghan is seemingly not over her feud with the Cambridges, a source suggested that the duo may move back to the U.K. to rekindle their relationship with Harry's clan amid their recent career mishaps.
The insider believes the two may live in Kensington Palace to get on William and Kate's good side.
"Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace," the source said.
"He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact," they explained. "He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves."
"He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back," the insider added.
However, royal expert Tom Bower contradicted these claims, saying that the couple has caused too much hurt to make a comeback.
"I don't think he can come back," Bower noted. "He's caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further."
"I think Meghan would've been horrified by Harry's suggestion," he spilled. "She's not close to William and Kate ... I would imagine the last thing she'd want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace."
The Mirror reported on the source's comments.