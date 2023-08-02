Meghan Markle Receives Shocking Presidential Endorsement From Joe Biden's Sister Valerie — Will She Enter the Political World?
Does President Meghan Markle and First Gentleman Prince Harry have a nice ring to it?
President Joe Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, seems to think so, as she has reportedly endorsed the Duchess of Sussex as a woman she would support in a running for the white house, according to Daily Mail.
The shocking alleged endorsement from the current president's sister comes after Meghan stood at the top of a recent poll asking Democrats which woman they would vote for in a presidential election.
The Suits actress, 41, was tied with Vice President Kamala Harris and landed ahead of ex-FLOTUS and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
While this may seem impressive considering Meghan has yet to make any actual strides in the political world, U.S. polling experts have diminished the positive result, claiming it was due to the "fact that the choices the Democrats have are not great," according to the news outlet.
The report of Valerie's alleged presidential endorsement comes after the political strategist spoke highly of Meghan during a May 2022 interview with ITV'S Good Morning Britain.
"It’s wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have, the better our democratic system will work," the 77-year-old explained last year. "We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party."
When asked if Meghan could possibly make a good president someday, Valerie replied without hesitation, confidentially stating: "Yes, perhaps, of course, she will."
If Meghan decided to launch a presidential campaign, she certainly would receive loads of backlash, as social media users have already started to criticize the mere thought of Prince Harry and his family moving into the White House.
"Dear Lord God help America. Meghan Markle candidate for president of United States? I hope American people are not that stupid," one Twitter user scoffed, as another added, "President of what? The malignant narcissists society?"
Others seemed pleased with the idea, with one supporter stating, "She has my vote," and another noting, "Why not! She checks many woke boxes."