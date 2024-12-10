ROYALS Meghan Markle Is 'Lonely and Isolated' in California Despite Having A-List Connections Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled down in California in 2020 after leaving the royal fold.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new life in California was ripped apart in a new documentary, and the Duchess of Sussex was portrayed as disconnected from her neck of the woods.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbors complained about them in a new documentary.

"I would describe it as an encyclopedia of Harry and Meghan’s low points over the last few years," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "And there have certainly been more low points than high points and that was on full display." "It gives you the sense that Meghan is as lonely and isolated as the rumors suggest," Schofield continued. "Additionally, it makes you wonder why they are so eager to chase after communities and photo ops all over the world if they aren’t even doing anything at home."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry temporarily lived in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion before purchasing a home in Montecito, Calif.

Director Ulrike Grunewald interviewed the Sussexes' neighbors for Harry —The Lost Prince, in which insiders described the couple as uninvolved in the area. "In terms of community, the documentary was clear that invitations from the local Montecito community, to attend events, go unanswered," Hilary Fordwich said. "So, neither Harry nor Meghan are interested in those around them." "A neighbor of theirs in Montecito suggested that Harry’s dogs and bodyguard are his best friends," the broadcaster added.

The Sussexes settled down in Meghan's home state of California after the former actress struggled to adjust to royal life. Since moving to the U.S., the Sussexes have leaned on their celebrity contacts to help build their life in America. "To me, one of the biggest revelations to come out of the documentary was... that Meghan is not very popular in her neighborhood and has not been involved in the Montecito community," Schofield shared. "[The couple’s organization] Archewell repeats the term ‘community impact’ constantly — yet Meghan is a stranger in her community," she continued.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif.

Richard Mineards, who claims to live near the Sussexes, complained about their presence. "I don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community," he said. "She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community. Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly... but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere... And you don't see him either."

The Sussexes credited safety concerns for their decision to leave the royal fold, and those fears could impact how they navigate Montecito, Calif. "The ZDF documentary… was, in my mind, a hatchet job on Harry and Meghan, creating sensational gossip against the couple," expert Ian Pelham Turner stated. "The couple… have every right to protect their privacy if they wish to do so," he explained. "If residents deem the couple needs to become part of the community, perhaps the people now criticizing them both publicly and privately should look to their laurels and behave respectfully in a manner to make them feel welcome."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to be mindful of who they allow in their inner circle.

Despite residents' concerns, the Sussexes have to be mindful of who they keep in their circle. "Harry and Meghan and the children are d----- if they do try to socialize because then they are called publicly seekers," Pelham Turner pointed out. "Meghan, over the past few years, has had a very difficult time, especially emotionally, and may not know who to trust."