7 Biggest Revelations From New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary 'Harry — The Lost Prince'

On December 3, filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald's Harry — The Lost Prince — a new documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aired on Germany's ZDF network. The film featured statements from the royals' neighbors in Montecito, their former colleagues and royal experts years after the couple left their senior royal posts in 2020.

In the documentary, Grunewald spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Archewell Foundation and how it hasn't been as successful as they might have thought.

"What surprised me most was how ineffectively Harry and Meghan's foundation is organized. The amount of donations has fallen drastically in one year: from $13 million in 2021 to $2 million in 2022. According to their own documents, Harry and Meghan only work one hour a week for the Archewell Foundation," she said.