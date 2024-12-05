7 Biggest Revelations From New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary 'Harry — The Lost Prince'
Is The Archewell Foundation Declining?
On December 3, filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald's Harry — The Lost Prince — a new documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aired on Germany's ZDF network. The film featured statements from the royals' neighbors in Montecito, their former colleagues and royal experts years after the couple left their senior royal posts in 2020.
In the documentary, Grunewald spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Archewell Foundation and how it hasn't been as successful as they might have thought.
"What surprised me most was how ineffectively Harry and Meghan's foundation is organized. The amount of donations has fallen drastically in one year: from $13 million in 2021 to $2 million in 2022. According to their own documents, Harry and Meghan only work one hour a week for the Archewell Foundation," she said.
Prince Harry Was Slammed for 'Whining' About the Royal Family
Veteran soldier Ben McBean, who shared a flight from Afghanistan with Prince Harry in 2008, criticized the royal prince for constantly complaining about his family issues in his memoir, Spare, and Netflix series.
"I just thought, with him kind of whining about his family and he was saying something about his brother pushing him over or something like that, I was just like, 'Mate, just leave it out.' You and your brother had a little fisticuffs…but family's family, you know," said McBean.
He added, "If one of my friends fell out with his partner and started posting things on social media and saying my ex is this and that, I'd have told him to shut up as well.'"
How Prince Harry Truly Reacted to Megxit
According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry was not pleased with the way he was unable to "get exactly what he wanted" when he and his wife left their senior royal lives. She noted he wanted to still perform their usual duties in the royal family but was not permitted.
"But the late Queen [Elizabeth II] who died said, 'That actually doesn't work and I don't want you to use your position within the royal family to make money,'" said Levin.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Blasted for 'Bordering on Corruption'
The "Royal Report" podcast's royal expert Jack Royston lambasted the Sussexes for allegedly "bordering on corruption" in their Hollywood careers as they wanted to be half in half out of the royal family.
"If you have a situation where Harry and Meghan are earning huge amounts of money in Hollywood trading off their reputations, but then they're also bolstering their reputations by working for the Queen — they're able to present themselves on the world stage as being these working members of the royal family who are also available for a price," said Royston.
The expert called their demands a "huge compromise" as Prince Harry and Meghan "should never be using the monarchy as a platform."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito Neighbors Do Not Like Them
Harry — The Lost Prince also features Richard Mineards, one of Prince Harry and Meghan's neighbors in Montecito, who spoke about the couple's lavish lifestyle in California.
"It doesn't come cheap. I mean… most houses are about eight or nine million dollars," he said of the properties in the neighborhood, adding, "I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community. Harry has to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly… but Meghan doesn't seem to get seen anywhere… And you don't see him either."
The Sussexes Only Mix With 'Wealthy People' on Trips
"In Colombia, although there are very rich people there, the vast majority, 85 percent or 90 percent, are very poor. And what I've noticed of these tours, he mixes with the upper classes," Dai Davies, a former Head of Royal Protection and a Divisional Commander in the Metropolitan Police, said of Prince Harry.
Davies continued, "He doesn't really, apart from carefree orchestrated areas where he mixes with so-called the 'normal people' – well they're not. These are carefully orchestrated campaigns as far as I can see… I look quite dispassionately at the evidence and the evidence I've seen is, it's all about Harry and Meghan."
Prince Harry Made Himself a Target When He Failed to Keep Things to Himself
In the same documentary, Davies commented on Prince Harry's "unwise" decision to disclose the number of Taliban fighters he killed in his book, Spare.
"And really, I think that price still remains, which could form a basis for him saying, well, I need security. If you open your big mouth, as he has collectively, that book, not just on that, but given away all kinds of secrets, then it's not surprising that some people might regard you as a potential target," Davies continued.