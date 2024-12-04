or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Feels He 'Lost' Prince Harry to an 'Army of Therapists'

prince william feels lost prince harry army therapists
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by 'Spare.'

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Updated 5:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship unraveled after Spare was published, but biographer Omid Scobie claimed the Prince of Wales was thrown off by his brother's antics.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william feels lost prince harry army therapists
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry painted Prince William as violent in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

“He feels he has lost Harry and doesn't want to know this version of him,” Scobie claimed in Endgame.

According to Scobie, William thinks Harry was influenced by an "army of therapists."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william feels lost prince harry army therapists
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry argued over Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

Endgame was initially published in 2023, but Scobie's claims continue to shock royal watchers.

"The revelations in the new book Endgame with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted," expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

"The King will have been briefed as to some of its contents by his aides as that is their job to do so," Seward noted. "But he will not read it, discuss it or give any indication he has even heard of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Scobie co-wrote Finding Freedom — a biography about the Sussexes' decision to step down from their senior-level roles — and he is often seen as Harry and Meghan Markle's ally.

"Whether or not Harry and Meghan have anything to do with the latest book is not the issue," Seward noted. "They have done in the past. If they haven't, Scobie owes them an apology as he hasn't done them any favors."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william feels lost prince harry army therapists
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported William is prioritizing Kate Middleton's health after she spent most of the year undergoing cancer treatment.

"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.

"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate is currently in remission, but William is still mindful of her well-being.

"Let's not overlook the toll this rift might be taking on Kate. She’s in a delicate position as she manages her royal duties, family life and her well-being," the commentator said. "The constant media scrutiny, especially with the added weight of Harry’s revelations, can’t be easy on her health."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william feels lost prince harry army therapists
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement in support of Kate Middleton after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry and William were reportedly in the same room during their uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral, but the duke hasn't been near Kate since King Charles' coronation.

"As protective as he is of his family, it's likely he feels torn between wanting to heal his relationship with Harry and shielding Kate from further stress," Coram-James stated.

"If Harry truly wants to rebuild bridges, he may need to acknowledge the emotional toll his actions have had on the whole family," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the tension between them, Harry and Meghan Markle publicly supported Kate after she revealed she had cancer.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in the statement.

Seward spoke to The Mirror.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.