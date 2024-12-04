Prince William Feels He 'Lost' Prince Harry to an 'Army of Therapists'

Endgame was initially published in 2023, but Scobie's claims continue to shock royal watchers.

"The revelations in the new book Endgame with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted," expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

"The King will have been briefed as to some of its contents by his aides as that is their job to do so," Seward noted. "But he will not read it, discuss it or give any indication he has even heard of it."