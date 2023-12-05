Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Neighbors Are Appalled' by Their Behavior as Their 'Star Power' Has Fallen in Montecito
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry losing their celebrity status in the U.S.? Royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed Montecito residents' lack of enthusiasm for Omid Scobie's Endgame, during a television appearance.
"Americans do eat up the soap opera element of all things royal," Schofield said. "You know, that's why Princess Diana was a queen here in the States because of that soap opera element, the gossipy element that she attracted."
Despite Diana's long-lasting popularity, Harry didn't seem to inherit her global influence.
"So, the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, you know, it seems like Harry and Meghan's star has fallen quite a bit," she added.
Schofield later referenced an article analyzing the California community's boredom with the royal rebels.
"Montecito bookstores are refusing. I shouldn't say refusing. There's just no interest in Endgame," the podcaster explained. "This is from The Times my friend Keirnan Southern breaking this story that Montecito bookstores are not covering Endgame.
"Montecito neighbors are uninterested and appalled by the way that Harry and Meghan ... not respecting their elders, and it seems like they're being very cruel towards their family members," she continued. "So a lot of the neighborhood's saying they are uninterested in the Sussexes and don't respect them or appreciate the way that they've treated their family."
Scobie's explosive investigation of the monarchy was engrossed in scandal after Dutch copies of the book accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of being the infamous royal racists.
OK! previously reported a source close to the Duchess of Sussex said she "never intended" for the names to be made public, and their identities were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."
After Dutch customers noticed the revelation, Endgame was quickly pulled from shelves in the Netherlands, and Scobie blamed the oversight on a "translation error."
He told the BBC he was "hurt" by the "conspiracy theories that this is a publicity stunt."
"All of this is frustrating because it feeds into something that couldn't be further from the truth," the royal expert admitted. "And also, quite frankly, I've always felt the names weren't needed to have this discussion."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Scobie expressed his frustrations about the mistake, but translator Saskia Peeters proclaimed her innocence.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters said in an interview. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
Pauline Maclaran predicted the news wouldn't damage the strength of the monarchy, even though the assertion painted His Majesty as prejudiced.
"They [the Firm] will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey," she shared.
"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the royal family is not racist," the educator stated. "He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this."