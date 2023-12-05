Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Neighbors Are Appalled' by Their Behavior as Their 'Star Power' Has Fallen in Montecito

"Americans do eat up the soap opera element of all things royal," Schofield said. "You know, that's why Princess Diana was a queen here in the States because of that soap opera element, the gossipy element that she attracted."

Despite Diana's long-lasting popularity, Harry didn't seem to inherit her global influence.

"So, the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, you know, it seems like Harry and Meghan's star has fallen quite a bit," she added.