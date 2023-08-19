Meghan Markle 'Loves' That 'Suits' Is 'a Huge Streaming Success': 'She’s Tackling Her Comeback Very Strategically'
Ever since Suits hit Netflix, it has become a huge success — and Meghan Markle is soaking it all in.
Though the former actress, 42, previously claimed she was ready to leave behind acting for good, she is now rethinking things.
“She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” the insider dished. “But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”
“She loves that it’s a huge streaming success,” the source noted of Suits.
The brunette beauty, who played Rachel Zane on the drama for seven seasons, is "tackling her comeback very strategically,” the insider noted. “While she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role. She thinks an Oscar could be in her future.”
Though Harry, 38, and Meghan released their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in 2022, it sounds like the red-headed royal won't be starring on the small screen again.
"She says he would be a good actor. But Harry believes he’d be ridiculed for it, so it’s unlikely he’d costarring in with Meghan,” shared the insider. “You never know what the future holds though. He might do it one day!”
As OK! previously reported, Meghan signed as a WME client in April, but they insisted she wouldn't be focused on making it back on the big or small screen.
"Acting will not be an area of focus. Meghan Markle will not be making a return in front of the camera and will not resume her career as an actress," the statement read.
But due to the demand for Suits, "people can't get enough" of Meghan, another source added. "Her advisers at WME are fully aware she can now command A-List-sized salaries for any film or TV projects in which she chooses to perform."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Life & Style spoke with the insider.