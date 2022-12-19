OK Magazine
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Set To Release Second Docuseries Entitled 'Live To Lead'

prince harry archie christmas card
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 19 2022, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their working relationship with Netflix. After the wild success of their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will executive produce and may even make an appearance in a new show, Live to Lead.

prince william upset betrayed claims prince harry docuseries
Source: mega

“This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” the couple said in a preview about the upcoming project. “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DECLARE WAR ON BUCKINGHAM PALACE IN MOST SHOCKING NETFLIX TRAILER YET

The seven-part series will center around the anti-apartheid activist and his legacy and will feature interviews with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The new television gig comes after Harry and Meghan made waves with their own bombshell docuseries centered around their love story and their departure from the royal family — who were not thrilled with the couple spilling their family secrets to the world.

Variety first reported about the project.

