Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries

Believe it not, Harry had a secret Instagram account, and the social media app is actually how he first came across his wife.

"I was scrolling through the feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them like a Snapchat," Harry recalled of seeing Meghan using a dog filter. "I was like, 'Who is THAT?'"

Harry told their mutual pal he was interested in meeting Meghan, but when she told Meghan "Prince Haz" wanted to meet up, she admitted she didn't know the nickname.

"I said, 'Who is that?' I asked if I could see his feed. That is the thing – that is your homework, I was like let me see what they’re about in their feed, not what someone else knows about them, what they’re putting out about themselves," recalled the star. "That to me was the best barometer. I went through and was just beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and the time he was spending in Africa."

They eventually got in touch and grabbed drinks in London.