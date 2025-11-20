ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Makes Staff Use Her Duchess Title to Guests Despite Leaving the Royal Family in 2020 Source: mega Meghan Markle has her staff introduce her using her royal title. Allie Fasanella Nov. 20 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Meghan Markle is clinging to that royal title, even though she wanted out of the family. It was revealed in her new Harper’s Bazaar cover story, which dropped on Wednesday, November 19, she still has staff use her Duchess title. The writer, Kaitlyn Greenidge, noted toward the end of the piece: "We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Left Royal Life in 2020

Source: mega Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

Prince Harry, 41, and the former actress, 44, made their exit from the British royal family in January 2020. Buckingham Palace confirmed the former senior royals stepping down in a statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family." The couple subsequently relocated to southern California, where they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, 4, in June 2021. Their first child, a son named Archie, 6, was born May 2019.

Prince Harry Had Regrets About the Decision

Source: mega A source told OK! in December 2020 that Prince Harry was missing his old life.

OK! reported in December 2020 that Harry was second-guessing leaving his family behind. An insider shared that while "at first everything was new and exciting with Meghan in America," after some time passed, "the reality of living in L.A. away from his family and friends" sunk in. "He wants to renegotiate his future with the family,” the source continued, adding, "It is safe to say the honeymoon is over."

Meghan Markle Said Prince Harry Loves Her 'So Boldly'

Source: mega Meghan Markle told 'Harper's Bazaar' Prince Harry loves her 'so boldly.'

However, Meghan told Greenidge in the interview that her husband loves her "so boldly" and "fully." "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back," she said, before explaining that she's "so drawn" to his "childlike wonder and playfulness." The With Love, Meghan star continued, "He brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative."

Brits Were Disgusted the Couple Attended Kris Jenner's Birthday

