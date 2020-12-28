After almost a year away from his family, Prince Harry is getting cold feet about the split — wondering if he made the biggest mistake of his life, OK! has learned.

“At first everything was new and exciting with Meghan [Markle] in America. The brother that was always in the shadow of Prince William was finally getting his moment in the spotlight,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Harry and Meghan insisted they wanted privacy, but secretly they were loving being the most famous couple in the world.”

“But now the reality of living in L.A., away from his family and friends has hit him and this is why he wants to renegotiate his future with the family,” adds the source. “It is safe to say the honeymoon is over.”

THE ROYAL SCANDALS OF 2020: FROM MEGXIT TO ‘THE CROWN’ DRAMA & MORE

OK! previously reported that the couple is trying to extend their royal exit deal — dubbed “Megxit” — which is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

“Harry wants it both ways. He wants back all his military roles and wants to be treated as a senior member of the family at all the official events, sitting in the front row next to his father, Charles, and brother, William, but he also wants to live in America and cut business deals with media companies,” insiders add, referring to the couples $150 million partnership with streaming giant Netflix and reportedly up to $40 million deal with Spotify to front their own podcasts.

“You have to remember that Harry is not used to being told ‘no.’ All his life he has been surrounded by people saying ‘yes.’ He just cannot understand what the problem is. Meghan and Harry have convinced themselves that they are the best things to ever happen to the royal brand and cannot understand why The Queen and others do not see it that way too.”

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE SHARE THEIR FAMILY CHRISTMAS CARD — SEE THE PHOTO!

Insiders add that Harry plans to travel back to London next year for face-to-face meetings with Buckingham Palace. The couple is also expected to attend official celebrations in April for the Queen’s 95th birthday, followed by Prince Phillip‘s 100th birthday in June.

On July 1, Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have turned 60, which will be officially acknowledged by the royal family since a statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

While the “Megxit” deal is set to end on March 31, a new agreement between the royal family and the famous duo could take months to hash out all the details, allowing Harry and Meghan to carry on as non-working royals in the United States.