Meghan Markle Reflects on 2020 Miscarriage as She Finds 'Parallels' in Pregnancy Loss and Stepping Away From Career Ventures

After asking whether Saujani, 49, felt "comfortable talking about" the upsetting topic, Meghan, 43, drew a connection between saying goodbye to an unborn child and moving on from a career endeavor.

Acknowledging her own 2020 miscarriage, Meghan explained: "I think in some parallel way … you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go that you plan to love for a long time."