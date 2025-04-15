or
Meghan Markle Reflects on 2020 Miscarriage as She Finds 'Parallels' in Pregnancy Loss and Stepping Away From Career Ventures

Photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle suffered a pregnancy loss in July 2020.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has found deeper meaning in her heartbreaking 2020 miscarriage.

During the Tuesday, April 15, episode of her new "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, produced by Lemonada Media, Meghan reflected on her devastating pregnancy loss during an emotional conversation with Reshma Saujani — who stepped down as CEO of her nonprofit Girls Who Code in 2021 after experiencing "serial" miscarriages.

meghan markle miscarriage parallels pregnancy loss career podcast
Source: MEGA

The former actress first revealed her miscarriage in a November 2020 'New York Times' essay.

After asking whether Saujani, 49, felt "comfortable talking about" the upsetting topic, Meghan, 43, drew a connection between saying goodbye to an unborn child and moving on from a career endeavor.

Acknowledging her own 2020 miscarriage, Meghan explained: "I think in some parallel way … you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go that you plan to love for a long time."

meghan markle miscarriage parallels pregnancy loss career podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle discussed her miscarriage with recent podcast guest Reshma Saujani.

Calling Meghan's analysis "really insightful," Saujani jokingly asked whether the wife of Prince Harry had been "reading [her] diaries."

"I don’t think anyone’s seen it that way [or], like, said it that way for me," the renowned lawyer admitted.

meghan markle miscarriage parallels pregnancy loss career podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was already a mom to her son, Prince Archie, 5, when she suffered a pregnancy loss.

The Duchess of Sussex first came forward about her miscarriage during a touching essay published by The New York Times in November 2020.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," wrote Meghan, who gave birth to her and Harry's first child, Prince Archie, now 5, in May 2019.

In the op-ed, Meghan recalled how she was changing her son's diaper in July 2020 when she "felt a sharp cramp."

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she shared. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

meghan markle miscarriage parallels pregnancy loss career podcast
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two kids: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Almost a full year later, Meghan and Harry, 40, welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, who turns 4 in June.

The Suits actress' husband addressed the loss of their unborn child during the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, while accusing tabloids of causing the miscarriage due to the overwhelming pressures she faced throughout her intense legal battle against Daily Mail.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," he admitted. "I watched the whole thing."

"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don't," Harry noted, admitting there's no clear evidence linking them together. "[But] bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

