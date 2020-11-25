The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, revealed she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry‘s second child when she suffered a miscarriage in July. Public figures around the world shared their condolences with the couple after Meghan candidly shared their loss in a New York Times op-ed published on Wednesday, November 25.

Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, said his thoughts are with the family of three. “It is [terribly sad]. I can’t imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way,” Spencer said on the British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday morning. “It’s so very, very sad.”

While other royal members have yet to make a statement, sources close to the family said, “There is a lot of sadness around the family,” according to PEOPLE. There is “understandable sadness” in the family, another added. The DailyMail reported that the royals were aware of the tragic loss when it happened earlier this year.

“The royal family was very supportive about it,” Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl said. “Harry was in constant touch with them over the summer and they knew what they were going through. My understanding is they’ve been supported by the royal family on this episode.”

Good Morning Britain talk show hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan said, “Our love goes to the family,” after they shared part of Meghan’s heartbreaking piece.

Yvette Nicole Brown praised the couple for their “frank” and “raw” message via Twitter. “Sharing this profound grief as @chrissyteigen⁩ also did, is a blessing to those who have also experienced it. They know that in the midst of — they are not alone,” she wrote.

“Nearly 1 in 4 women have experienced miscarriage. Miscarriage is not a private subject,” model and presenter Jessica Davies, 27, wrote via Twitter. “It should be talked about more widely and openly because women should not feel like they are alone. Thank you to Meghan for sharing her pain.”

In the Times letter, the 39-year-old wrote, “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.” Meghan recalled feeling a “sharp cramp” while changing Archie‘s diaper over the summer. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.”

The Duchess recalled lying in the hospital room with her husband as she watched Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine.”

She added: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.” Meghan never announced her second pregnancy and did not reveal how far along she was when the miscarriage happened within the first trimester. The mother of one said she wanted to share her story to break the culture of silence and stigma surrounding child loss.