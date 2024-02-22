Machine Gun Kelly Mentions Megan Fox's Heartbreaking Miscarriage in New Song

Fox, 37, also touched on the situation in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In one passage, she talks about getting an ultrasound while 10 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.

"Do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note? But now I have to say goodbye," the Jennifer's Body lead wrote. "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"