Machine Gun Kelly Mentions Megan Fox's Heartbreaking Miscarriage in New Song
Machine Gun Kelly got vulnerable in his new track "Don't Let Me Go."
The song details the struggles he endured growing up and nowadays, with one lyric referring to his and fiancée Megan Fox's pregnancy loss.
"How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby," the Grammy nominee, 33, raps in the tune, which debuted on Wednesday, February 21.
This isn't the first time he's mentioned the tragedy, as he indirectly did so in his song "Twin Flame." When playing the track live at the 2022 Billboard Awards, he dedicated part of the performance to their "unborn child."
Fox, 37, also touched on the situation in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
In one passage, she talks about getting an ultrasound while 10 weeks pregnant with a baby girl.
"Do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note? But now I have to say goodbye," the Jennifer's Body lead wrote. "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"
The bombshell also reflected about her pregnancy loss while promoting her book.
"It was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately ... trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ’Why did this happen?’" she shared on Good Morning America.
In another interview, she revealed this wasn't her first time experiencing difficulty with pregnancy.
"That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’" she told WWD. "Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."
"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing," said the New Girl alum. "He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."
Fox shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter with an ex-girlfriend.