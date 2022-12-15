Prince Harry Firmly Believes Tabloids Caused Meghan Markle's 2020 Miscarriage: 'I Watched The Whole Thing'
Prince Harry accused tabloids for the loss of Meghan Markle's pregnancy in 2020.
“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the [Daily] Mail did,” the father-of-two shockingly revealed during the finale episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. “I watched the whole thing.”
Harry name-dropped the British news publication in regard to the lawsuit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had filed against the Daily Mail in 2019 after they published a private letter Meghan had written to her father, Thomas Markle.
During the docuseries, Meghan revealed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage the very first morning she and Harry woke up in their new Santa Barbara home in July 2020 after stepping down from the royal family earlier that same year.
“Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused, created by that?” Harry discussed in the episode. “Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was caused by what they were trying to do to her.”
The parents-of-two's lawyer, Jenny Afia, sat down for an interview in the docuseries to discuss the immense toll the case had taken on her.
"Meghan and I would be texting at 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. her time, she’d be awake, unable to sleep, thinking about this case, and the wider issues and the toll it was taking,” the attorney explained of the 41-year-old feeling consumed by the case.
The Suits alum's costar Abigail Spencer also joined the series to admit she sensed something was wrong just one day before Meghan's miscarriage.
The actress had been touring Harry and Meghan's California home when the Duchess confessed she had not been able to sleep for weeks following the legal battle against the press.
“She was holding Archie, [3], and she just fell to the ground,” Spencer recalled as she fought back tears.
Months after suffering the loss of her unborn child, Meghan — who also shares 1-year-old daughter Lilibet with Harry — confirmed her miscarriage in an essay written for the New York Times in November 2020.
“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Meghan wrote of the painful experience. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”
“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she had concluded at the time.
The entire Harry & Meghan docuseries is now available for streaming on Netflix.