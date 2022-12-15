Prince Harry Firmly Believes Tabloids Caused Meghan Markle's 2020 Miscarriage: 'I Watched The Whole Thing'

“Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused, created by that?” Harry discussed in the episode. “Of course we don’t, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was caused by what they were trying to do to her.”

The parents-of-two's lawyer, Jenny Afia, sat down for an interview in the docuseries to discuss the immense toll the case had taken on her.

"Meghan and I would be texting at 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. her time, she’d be awake, unable to sleep, thinking about this case, and the wider issues and the toll it was taking,” the attorney explained of the 41-year-old feeling consumed by the case.