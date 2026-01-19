or
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Another Flop! Meghan Markle Mocked Amid Reports Netflix Canceled Her Lifestyle Series After 2 Seasons

image of meghan markle
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's lifestyle cooking show has reportedly been canceled by Netflix after just two seasons.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026

Meghan Markle's lifestyle cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has reportedly been canceled by Netflix after just two seasons.

“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” a source recently told Page Six.

'With Love, Meghan' Debuted in 2025

image of meghan markle
Source: Netflix

With Love, Meghan's Season 2 premiere in August 2025.

The Suits star, 44, is hoping to put more focus on her brand As Ever. “People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” another insider explained.

Season 2 of With Love, Meghan dropped in August 2025, and she also released a holiday special in time for Christmas early last month.

Meghan has reportedly pitched additional specials tied to dates such as July 4 and Valentine’s Day to the streamer.

Fans Teased the Duchess of Sussex's Cooking Show

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The lifestyle show featured Meghan Markle cooking with friends and family.

The docuseries features the former actress whipping up recipes with famous chefs and special guests, with husband Prince Harry also making occasional appearances.

According to Netflix, the show ranked No. 383, with 5.3 million views globally for early 2025.

People have made fun of Meghan's cooking skills and attempts at creating a lifestyle brand, with one person online calling the show a "flop."

In reaction to the "excellent" news, another social media user said: "Her show was a copy of people with actual talent."

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The former actress reportedly wants to focus more on her As Ever brand.

"Every endeavor has been a bust. No shock there. To be expected," someone else noted. "This is a win for Netflix viewers. No 3rd season for piece of work, Meghan."

"She's a Martha Stewart [wannabe]," one added. "Thank the Lord! Dont know how she has gotten as far as she has. No talent, no heart, no human that's other than blind ambitions," another user chimed in.

Meghan Markle Wants to Focus on Her As Ever Brand

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle might release a cookbook one day.

Reports recently circulated that Meghan will turn her As Ever lifestyle brand into a cookbook filled with recipes she created.

Recipes for "single skillet spaghetti" and "rainbow-themed fruit salad" are set to be featured in the book, as well as meal ideas involving her jams and marmalade.

"2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too," a source noted to Daily Mail. "But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."

King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold even gave his two cents about the tome. "I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don’t think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for," he said.

