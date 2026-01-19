Another Flop! Meghan Markle Mocked Amid Reports Netflix Canceled Her Lifestyle Series After 2 Seasons

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's lifestyle cooking show, With Love, Meghan, has reportedly been canceled by Netflix after just two seasons. “It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” a source recently told Page Six.

'With Love, Meghan' Debuted in 2025

Source: Netflix With Love, Meghan's Season 2 premiere in August 2025.

The Suits star, 44, is hoping to put more focus on her brand As Ever. “People will see similar cooking and crafting on Meghan’s socials for the brand, but more bite-sized,” another insider explained. Season 2 of With Love, Meghan dropped in August 2025, and she also released a holiday special in time for Christmas early last month. Meghan has reportedly pitched additional specials tied to dates such as July 4 and Valentine’s Day to the streamer.

Fans Teased the Duchess of Sussex's Cooking Show

Source: MEGA The lifestyle show featured Meghan Markle cooking with friends and family.

The docuseries features the former actress whipping up recipes with famous chefs and special guests, with husband Prince Harry also making occasional appearances. According to Netflix, the show ranked No. 383, with 5.3 million views globally for early 2025. People have made fun of Meghan's cooking skills and attempts at creating a lifestyle brand, with one person online calling the show a "flop." In reaction to the "excellent" news, another social media user said: "Her show was a copy of people with actual talent."

Source: MEGA The former actress reportedly wants to focus more on her As Ever brand.

"Every endeavor has been a bust. No shock there. To be expected," someone else noted. "This is a win for Netflix viewers. No 3rd season for piece of work, Meghan." "She's a Martha Stewart [wannabe]," one added. "Thank the Lord! Dont know how she has gotten as far as she has. No talent, no heart, no human that's other than blind ambitions," another user chimed in.

Meghan Markle Wants to Focus on Her As Ever Brand

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle might release a cookbook one day.