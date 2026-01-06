'Salmonella Sussex' Meghan Markle Called Out as Cookbook Rumors Tied to Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' Swirl: 'This Is Hilarious'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's next venture could be a cookbook modeled after her As Ever lifestyle brand and Netflix baking show With Love, Meghan. Rumors have been cooking surrounding the Duchess of Sussex's possible new publication — but fans aren't too happy about it after her disastrous Thanksgiving cooking fiasco.

Source: MEGA Fans think Meghan Markle isn't the best chef.

Many people on social media branded her as "Salmonella Sussex," a nickname she was given in November 2025 after a video of her marinating a turkey went viral and her cooking methods were deemed as unhygienic. "She is not a trained chef," one person tweeted. "She is not an experienced cook. Based on what she has publicly shown, her kitchen habits are anything but safe or professional." One person joked about the news: "This is hilarious...it has to be for kids."

Meghan Markle Wants to Expand Her Lifestyle Brand in 2026

Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex currently hosts her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan.'

"Can’t wait to see it on the shelves at the Dollar Tree! Perfect gag gift!" someone else chuckled. A fourth chimed in, writing: "Let’s hope she gets sued by everyone she steals the recipes from!!!" "Everything for a bit of attention. What a terrible woman," one said.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's cookbook could drop sometime later this year.

Recipes for "single skillet spaghetti" and "rainbow-themed fruit salad" are set to be featured in the book, as well as meal ideas involving her jams and marmalade. "2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too," the source noted. "But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits." King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold even gave his two cents about the Suits star's book. "I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don’t think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for," he noted.

Meghan Markle Won't Be Releasing a Memoir Anytime Soon

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has been focused on her lifestyle branding in recent years.