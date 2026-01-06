'Salmonella Sussex' Meghan Markle Called Out as Cookbook Rumors Tied to Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' Swirl: 'This Is Hilarious'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's next venture could be a cookbook modeled after her As Ever lifestyle brand and Netflix baking show With Love, Meghan.
Rumors have been cooking surrounding the Duchess of Sussex's possible new publication — but fans aren't too happy about it after her disastrous Thanksgiving cooking fiasco.
Many people on social media branded her as "Salmonella Sussex," a nickname she was given in November 2025 after a video of her marinating a turkey went viral and her cooking methods were deemed as unhygienic.
"She is not a trained chef," one person tweeted. "She is not an experienced cook. Based on what she has publicly shown, her kitchen habits are anything but safe or professional."
One person joked about the news: "This is hilarious...it has to be for kids."
Meghan Markle Wants to Expand Her Lifestyle Brand in 2026
"Can’t wait to see it on the shelves at the Dollar Tree! Perfect gag gift!" someone else chuckled.
A fourth chimed in, writing: "Let’s hope she gets sued by everyone she steals the recipes from!!!"
"Everything for a bit of attention. What a terrible woman," one said.
Recipes for "single skillet spaghetti" and "rainbow-themed fruit salad" are set to be featured in the book, as well as meal ideas involving her jams and marmalade.
"2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too," the source noted. "But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits."
King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold even gave his two cents about the Suits star's book. "I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don’t think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for," he noted.
Meghan Markle Won't Be Releasing a Memoir Anytime Soon
He added that a bombshell memoir about her life in the royal spotlight is still way out of the question for Meghan.
"While she’s led a really interesting life and has many stories to tell, I don’t think she will want to share them at this point. She’s shared her stories and experience in interviews, however I’m not sure we’ll see a longer, tell-all book," he shared.
"We’ll likely see something that fits with her new lifestyle branding, maybe a cookbook or a written version of her Netflix show sharing tips and tricks," Harrold predicted. "I think the royal family hopes she continues her work in the lifestyle sphere. It’s what she’s passionate about and she’s made a real mark. Plus, it can’t really do much harm, and especially nothing like Prince Harry did with his memoir Spare."