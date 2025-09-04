ENTERTAINMENT Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Will Likely Be Canceled Unless She 'Pitches Season 3 as Something That Would Shock Everyone' Source: netflix 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 consisted of eight episodes and debuted on August 26. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

While the first season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show received mixed reviews, it still dominated the global and U.S charts — however, the same can't be said for the recently released second season. According to reports, the latest installment of With Love, Meghan didn't crack the top 10 after its release on the global, Britain or U.S. charts.

Season 3 of 'With Love, Meghan' Is 'Unlikely' to Be Renewed

Source: netflix 'With Love, Meghan' is unlikely to be renewed for another season due to Season 2's low viewership, said a PR expert.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told a news outlet that the low ratings means there's a good chance the lifestyle series will be canceled. "When a royal brand can't crack the board, it's likely an obituary for season 3," he spilled. "Even with Chrissy Teigen and Tan France glitter-bombing the set, the series hit the pavement," Schiffer noted of the celebrity guests. "Given that it's missed by a mile, where even hate watchers stayed home, Season 3 is unlikely."

What Meghan Markle Has to Do to Get Her Show Another Season

Source: netflix The Duchess of Sussex needs to 'shock' viewers if she wants to secure a third season.

That being said, the PR expert revealed there is "of course" a chance she can turn things around: "She's one big creative idea away from making it interesting." "They could go back and pitch Season 3 as something that would shock everyone and create a lot of buzz, but a ruthless read from a PR war room would be that the show's cozy authenticity didn't get traction, it failed bad," he explained. "The lifestyle lane is unforgiving."

Source: netflix A PR expert suggested Meghan Markle work with influencers to keep the show fresh.

"Unless you either have some repeatable utility or can shock hardcore then viewers are going to ghost you like an ex," he continued. "You're competing with influencers and YouTube and minds that are willing to take those risks. I was with some of the big creatives that have helped MrBeast yesterday and these are avante gard thinkers. She needs to tie in with those folks, they'll figure out the game." Even sources close to the series don't have high hopes for its future, with one insider telling another news outlet, "People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season. It’s not the success they wanted it to be."

The Duchess of Sussex's Authenticity Was Questioned

Source: netflix One review of Season 2 noted that the former actress didn't come off as relatable in the show.