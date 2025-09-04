Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Will Likely Be Canceled Unless She 'Pitches Season 3 as Something That Would Shock Everyone'
While the first season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show received mixed reviews, it still dominated the global and U.S charts — however, the same can't be said for the recently released second season.
According to reports, the latest installment of With Love, Meghan didn't crack the top 10 after its release on the global, Britain or U.S. charts.
Season 3 of 'With Love, Meghan' Is 'Unlikely' to Be Renewed
Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told a news outlet that the low ratings means there's a good chance the lifestyle series will be canceled.
"When a royal brand can't crack the board, it's likely an obituary for season 3," he spilled.
"Even with Chrissy Teigen and Tan France glitter-bombing the set, the series hit the pavement," Schiffer noted of the celebrity guests. "Given that it's missed by a mile, where even hate watchers stayed home, Season 3 is unlikely."
What Meghan Markle Has to Do to Get Her Show Another Season
That being said, the PR expert revealed there is "of course" a chance she can turn things around: "She's one big creative idea away from making it interesting."
"They could go back and pitch Season 3 as something that would shock everyone and create a lot of buzz, but a ruthless read from a PR war room would be that the show's cozy authenticity didn't get traction, it failed bad," he explained. "The lifestyle lane is unforgiving."
"Unless you either have some repeatable utility or can shock hardcore then viewers are going to ghost you like an ex," he continued. "You're competing with influencers and YouTube and minds that are willing to take those risks. I was with some of the big creatives that have helped MrBeast yesterday and these are avante gard thinkers. She needs to tie in with those folks, they'll figure out the game."
Even sources close to the series don't have high hopes for its future, with one insider telling another news outlet, "People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season. It’s not the success they wanted it to be."
The Duchess of Sussex's Authenticity Was Questioned
While many people didn't tune in at all, plenty of TV reviewers did — though they didn't have many nice things to say about the fresh episodes.
"Rather than fully lean into her reality, it’s as though Markle is trying to occupy the space of the middle class that we as a society know no longer exists — and she wouldn’t be a part of anyway — making the twice-failed attempt at relatability in the series all the more painful to watch, again," read a negative review from The Hollywood Reporter.
Meghan's authenticity was even called into question, as the critic pondered if she actually spends time "making homemade bread for her houseguests" or is the show "all one very expensive and beautifully shot Suzy Homemaker-esque ruse?"