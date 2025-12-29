Meghan Markle Was in 'Networking Mode' at Kris Jenner's Glamorous 70th Birthday Bash: 'She Schmoozed With a Lot of Power Players'
Dec. 28 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle mixed business with pleasure at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party, showcasing her networking skills among Hollywood's elite.
“She was definitely in networking mode,” an insider shared with Page Six. “She schmoozed with a lot of power players,” the source added, describing the Duchess of Sussex, 44, as “cool.”
Jenner hosted the James Bond-themed celebration at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $175 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., in November, attracting a slew of A-list guests.
Notable attendees included Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and Vin Diesel, among others.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a low-key entrance, avoiding the paparazzi by using a secret entrance. Throughout the event, Meghan appeared in high spirits alongside her husband, Prince Harry, 44, with the couple holding hands and smiling at the star-studded affair.
The Suits alum wore a stylish black long-sleeved top paired with a matching maxi skirt, while the Duke of Sussex donned a classic tuxedo and bow tie.
Inside, Meghan was spotted posing with Kim Kardashian in now-deleted photos on the reality star's Instagram. Kris also shared sweet moments with Harry and Meghan, including snaps of the trio laughing and dancing, though those photos have also vanished from her feed.
While it's unclear why Kim and Kris chose to remove these images, palace insiders revealed to Page Six that the royal family was taken aback by Meghan and Harry’s presence at the party.
Sources suggested their attendance "shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family."
According to a source, Meghan and Harry's appearance might hurt any reconciliation with the royals going forward.
"By going to such a high-profile Hollywood party, Harry and Meghan are now being perceived as having moved too far away from traditional royal norms. Among senior family members, there's worry it clashes with the expectations of duty and discretion for royals," the source claimed.
The insider added: "It wasn't simply that they went to a party. The size, the opulence, and the publicity of the event have prompted doubts about whether they can fully return to the family's inner circle anytime soon. In fact, it may have poisoned that chance for good."