Meghan Markle Was in 'Networking Mode' at Kris Jenner's Glamorous 70th Birthday Bash: 'She Schmoozed With a Lot of Power Players'

Meghan Markle mixed business with pleasure at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party, showcasing her networking skills among Hollywood's elite. “She was definitely in networking mode,” an insider shared with Page Six. “She schmoozed with a lot of power players,” the source added, describing the Duchess of Sussex, 44, as “cool.”

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram Meghan Markle turned heads at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

Source: MEGA An insider said Meghan Markle was 'in networking mode,' mingling with top Hollywood figures.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a low-key entrance, avoiding the paparazzi by using a secret entrance. Throughout the event, Meghan appeared in high spirits alongside her husband, Prince Harry, 44, with the couple holding hands and smiling at the star-studded affair.

Source: MEGA The royals posed with Kim Kardashian, though the photos were later deleted.

The Suits alum wore a stylish black long-sleeved top paired with a matching maxi skirt, while the Duke of Sussex donned a classic tuxedo and bow tie. Inside, Meghan was spotted posing with Kim Kardashian in now-deleted photos on the reality star's Instagram. Kris also shared sweet moments with Harry and Meghan, including snaps of the trio laughing and dancing, though those photos have also vanished from her feed.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito, Calif.

While it's unclear why Kim and Kris chose to remove these images, palace insiders revealed to Page Six that the royal family was taken aback by Meghan and Harry’s presence at the party.