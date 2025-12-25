EXCLUSIVE How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Joining Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party 'Has Poisoned Their Chances of Returning' to the Royal Family Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future might be jeopardized after attending Kris Jenner's party, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

OK! can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash has sparked fresh tensions within the royal family, potentially jeopardizing their chances of being fully welcomed back into royal life. The couple, ages 41 and 44 respectively, joined a glittering guest list at the Beverly Hills estate of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, last month for the Hollywood-themed party.

Source: MEGA The pair attended Kris Jenner's party.

With an estimated price tag into the millions of dollars, the knees-up featured appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg – and Kim Kardashian's All's Fair costars Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts. The birthday celebration, themed around James Bond, also featured 0070-branded casino chips, lighters, and cigarettes. Despite the headlines it grabbed spotlighting the decadence and grins on the faces of its guests, a palace source warned about the fallout for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by joining the famous revellers: "By going to such a high-profile Hollywood party, Harry and Meghan are now being perceived as having moved too far away from traditional royal norms. Among senior family members, there's worry it clashes with the expectations of duty and discretion for royals." The insider added: "It wasn't simply that they went to a party. The size, the opulence, and the publicity of the event have prompted doubts about whether they can fully return to the family's inner circle anytime soon. In fact, it may have poisoned that chance for good."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

The fallout is also said to have influenced this year's Sandringham Christmas plans. King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 78, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, both 43, are said to be prioritizing a more traditional and low-key holiday. Sources bluntly told us Harry and Meghan's presence at Jenner's glitzy Hollywood party has also made the chances of them being invited to Sandringham "zero." A royal insider said: "Charles wants Christmas to emphasise family and tradition. With his cancer treatment ongoing, this year it's especially about calm and continuity, and showing the British public the royal family is about service and humility – despite their obvious wealth and privilege."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be with the royals for Christmas.

"Harry and Meghan's very public Hollywood involvement doesn't sit comfortably with that form of branding," they added. Another absentee from the traditional royal festivities at Sandringham will be disgraced ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66 – both of whom had their royal titles stripped of them by King Charles in October over their links to the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. A palace insider said: "The family is trying to put recent controversies behind them. Leaving certain members out is a way to keep the holiday calm and private, and stick to positive optics." Within Hollywood, however, the reception to Harry and Meghan joining Jenner's blow-out has been more cordial.