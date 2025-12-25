How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Joining Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party 'Has Poisoned Their Chances of Returning' to the Royal Family
Dec. 25 2025, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
OK! can reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash has sparked fresh tensions within the royal family, potentially jeopardizing their chances of being fully welcomed back into royal life.
The couple, ages 41 and 44 respectively, joined a glittering guest list at the Beverly Hills estate of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, last month for the Hollywood-themed party.
With an estimated price tag into the millions of dollars, the knees-up featured appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg – and Kim Kardashian's All's Fair costars Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts. The birthday celebration, themed around James Bond, also featured 0070-branded casino chips, lighters, and cigarettes.
Despite the headlines it grabbed spotlighting the decadence and grins on the faces of its guests, a palace source warned about the fallout for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by joining the famous revellers: "By going to such a high-profile Hollywood party, Harry and Meghan are now being perceived as having moved too far away from traditional royal norms. Among senior family members, there's worry it clashes with the expectations of duty and discretion for royals."
The insider added: "It wasn't simply that they went to a party. The size, the opulence, and the publicity of the event have prompted doubts about whether they can fully return to the family's inner circle anytime soon. In fact, it may have poisoned that chance for good."
The fallout is also said to have influenced this year's Sandringham Christmas plans.
King Charles, 77, Queen Camilla, 78, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, both 43, are said to be prioritizing a more traditional and low-key holiday. Sources bluntly told us Harry and Meghan's presence at Jenner's glitzy Hollywood party has also made the chances of them being invited to Sandringham "zero."
A royal insider said: "Charles wants Christmas to emphasise family and tradition. With his cancer treatment ongoing, this year it's especially about calm and continuity, and showing the British public the royal family is about service and humility – despite their obvious wealth and privilege."
"Harry and Meghan's very public Hollywood involvement doesn't sit comfortably with that form of branding," they added.
Another absentee from the traditional royal festivities at Sandringham will be disgraced ex-Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66 – both of whom had their royal titles stripped of them by King Charles in October over their links to the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
A palace insider said: "The family is trying to put recent controversies behind them. Leaving certain members out is a way to keep the holiday calm and private, and stick to positive optics."
Within Hollywood, however, the reception to Harry and Meghan joining Jenner's blow-out has been more cordial.
Fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons said: "I did see them. Am I supposed to say that? Is that a secret? I don't know. I saw them. We spoke and talked. Very nice."
The couple's professional lives remain intertwined with celebrity culture. Harry recently appeared on the Christmas episode of Meghan's lifestyle series for Netflix, joining her and chef Tom Colicchio in preparing a gumbo inspired by her mother, Doria Ragland.
Harry joked: "You must have known that I was coming. Gumbo for me is like one of my favorites, especially her mom's," prompting laughter from his duchess wife.
A palace insider said: "Even personal appearances in Hollywood are closely watched. Every public move affects how trust and perception are shaped within the family. Harry and Meghan know attending high-profile events could have consequences for their standing in the monarchy, and must have weighed up the pros and cons of attending Kris' party before going."