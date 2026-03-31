Meghan Markle 'Believed' She'd Be the 'Next Queen' Over Kate Middleton After King Charles' Death, Author Claims

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Meghan Markle is once again at the center of royal drama — and this time, it her alleged expectations within the monarchy. During a March 27 episode of the “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered” podcast, British writer and former BBC journalist Tom Bower talked about his latest book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, which was released on March 26. In the book — described as an investigative deep dive into the royal family — Bower focused heavily on Meghan and Prince Harry, sharing claims about their time inside the monarchy and their eventual exit.

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Source: TalkTV/YouTube Tom Bower made claims about Meghan Markle in his new book.

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“This establishment figure reported to the Queen that Megan thinks that once she marries into the royal family, she's going to be God. Which is pretty hilarious, but clearly, she believed it,” he said on the show. “Clearly, she thought... I've come to the conclusion, with the help of others on the inside, that she really thought she, rather than Kate [Middleton], should be the next queen after Charles. She couldn't understand why she was better looking, and in her view, more intelligent, harder working, and everything, should be the queen. And she hated the idea that she and Harry were relegated so far down the order. She got everything she wanted and then knew what she wanted and couldn't get, and that was a lot. That's why, of course, she never intended to stay," Bower added.

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The book also included claims involving Queen Camilla, alleging she once told a friend that “Meghan’s brainwashed ‌Harry.” Elsewhere, Bower touched on ex-Prince Andrew and the fallout from his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

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“The unpredicted and unimagined humiliation of Andrew shocked Harry,” Bower wrote. “Rightly, Harry fears that the future King William could remove all the Sussexes’ titles and effectively banish him from Britain.”

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Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex allegedly believed she could be the 'next queen.'

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The author also revisited the couple’s business ventures, including their Netflix deal and their appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games — the sporting event founded by Harry for wounded service members — controversially referring to it as “the Meghan Games.” According to Bower, after what he described as the underwhelming performance of their streaming deal, “Harry agreed that [Meghan] could star” at the event.

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In another excerpt, Bower cited two Canadian executives who were dismissed from the games and allegedly “resented the pushy Sussexes,” claiming that “Meghan was a distraction from the injured veterans.”

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Source: MEGA The book touched upon Prince Harry and the royal family.

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Not surprisingly, the claims didn’t sit well with the Sussexes. After excerpts from the book were published on March 13, the couple quickly responded, pushing back against Bower’s narrative.

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Source: MEGA The couple said the author’s commentary 'crossed the line.'