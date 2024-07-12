Prince Harry 'Misses Being the Happy' Royal Focused on Military Work
Prince Harry was honored at the ESPYs with the Pat Tillman Award, but the Duke of Sussex's appearance reminded one royal expert of his time as a working royal.
“I respect him for setting up the Invictus Games," Michael Cole told GB News. “It’s a brilliant idea. I respect him for his two tours of duty in Afghanistan."
“But all this was pre-Meghan [Markle]. That’s when he was the happy prince. That’s when he was doing his job," Cole continued. “Quite frankly, I’m quite sure he misses that role. He’s been stripped of his honors and his ranks within the British armed forces. That will have hurt him a lot.”
When Harry stepped down from his senior-level position in 2020, he gave up his HRH status and honorary military titles.
"If he was taking PR advice from me, he would discreetly and politely decline the award," he said. “Or, he would not go in person to collect it. But there is a complication, as the host of the evening is Serena Williams."
“Of course we all know that she is a big pal of Meghan Markle’s. Whether he will be able to duck this out is uncertain," Cole added. “Interestingly, Admiral Lord West, the former Royal Navy commander echoed the same sentiments. He said Harry shouldn’t go forward because it is controversial, and I think we should respect what Mary Tillman says.”
OK! previously reported Harry recognized Mary in his speech despite her criticisms of him.
"I'd like to begin or express my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I am so honored is here tonight," Harry began in his acceptance speech.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother," he continued. "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."
- Prince Harry Honors Pat Tillman's Mother During 2024 ESPYs Speech Despite Her Criticizing the Ex-Royal
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attempted to Make a Low-Key Entrance at 2024 ESPYs Red Carpet After Being Ridiculed for Pat Tillman Award: Watch
- Meghan Markle Is 'Very Pleased' With American Riviera Orchard's 'Strong Start' Before It Hits Retailers
Shortly after ESPN announced Harry was given the title, Mary shared her thoughts on their choice.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although ESPN's decision to highlight Harry wasn't received, the Duke of Sussex chose to bring attention to the Invictus Games' accomplishments.
"I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games Foundation a reality," he stated.
"This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry clarified.
ESPN clarified that Harry was given the Pat Tillman Award due to his contributions to the Invictus Games.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”