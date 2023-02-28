Greedy Meghan Markle Was 'Surprised & Disappointed' When She Discovered Prince Harry Wasn't A Multimillionaire

"She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now," he added. "She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things."

The parents-of-two may not have had deep pockets upon tying the knot, but things became even worse when they left the royal family in 2020, as Harry revealed his father, King Charles, told them they'll have to pay for themselves from there on out.

Being cut off was what prompted the duo to seek out new money-making ventures, which now includes a $25 million deal with Spotify, the outlet that releases Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast.