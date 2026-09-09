Meghan Markle 'Never Actually Had an Offer' to Appear on Netflix's 'The Gentlemen' Despite Reported Outrage Over Her Casting, Source Claims
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's potential return to acting following her recent return to the United Kingdom may not have actually been in the cards.
For weeks, it was rumored the Duchess of Sussex, 45, would appear on season three of Netflix's The Gentlemen, but according to sources, she was never really sent an offer.
An insider told Page Six on Wednesday, September 9, Meghan "never actually had an offer and had just one conversation with the series' casting director."
“She took it as an offer. And it wasn’t,” another insider divulged. “And [Meghan and Prince Harry] thought it would be helpful in the moment for there to be a reason for their move.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returned to the U.K. Last Month
The Suits star and the Duke of Sussex, 41, moved back to England after living in California for the last six years on August 26 alongside their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, and will be staying for an extended period of time.
A different insider also told Page Six "there was never a formal offer" intended for the As Ever founder, but The Gentlemen creator Guy Ritchie initiated interest in her casting.
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Author Tina Brown Claimed Meghan Markle's Possible Casting Offer Was 'Withdrawn'
It was reported on August 21 Meghan was in talks for a role on the black comedy crime series, with a source telling Deadline she was “offered a role in an upcoming project based in the U.K."
Her possible casting then caused outrage following the report, with royal author Tina Brown claiming last month the proposal was rescinded.
"I learned this morning the backlash against the casting of Meghan Markle in season three of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen has been withdrawn," Brown penned on her Substack page.
"The backlash in the U.K. was so intense, it became untenable to go forward. This does not bode well for Meghan’s acting comeback in the U.K.," she continued.
The Gentlemen stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario both reacted to the rumors Meghan was joining the cast. The Divergent star, 41, was asked by Deadline on September 3 if there was any truth to the reports.
“I think that’s unlikely,” he said. “In reality, we haven’t even started season three. I want to concentrate on season two – the thing that’s coming out right now. Season three will start to build, but we’ve still got a lot of building to do.”
Scodelario, 34, appeared on NBC's Today on Wednesday and gave her take on the speculation surrounding Meghan's possible role, saying: “The more the merrier. Everyone, come have a go. I, unfortunately, have no decision-making abilities. I wish I did. I would love to cast the show myself. I’d put all my friends in it."