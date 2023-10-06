Meghan Markle 'Still Planning' a 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Struggling to Establish Herself Post-'Megxit'

As Meghan continues to plan her next steps, critics continue to wonder what she'll do next. Her attendance at the 2023 Invictus Games could be the beginning of a new stage of her career.

Despite the sporting event being well-received, Daniela Elser thinks the praise isn't enough to rehabilitate the couple's image.

"In just over 24 hours, the curtain will fall on the sixth Invictus Games – along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last chance to turn the tide for a very long time," the commentator explained.

"When they finally retreat to their Dusseldorf hotel room late tomorrow night, after their final appearance at the Closing Ceremony, they’ll presumably collapse on the couch (with a glass of her favorite drop, a Tignanello red) and pray to God they’ve managed to land the plane," she noted.