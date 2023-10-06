Meghan Markle 'Still Planning' a 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Struggling to Establish Herself Post-'Megxit'
Meghan Markle's star power is dwindling! The Duchess of Sussex had her big break at 29 years old when Suits premiered on the USA network back in 2011. After reaching her goal of becoming a series regular, Meghan then left the world of acting in order to marry her husband, Prince Harry.
In recent months, Meghan took a step back from her public life after a series of professional failures and losing her lucrative Spotify contract, but friends claim the actress is now focused on rebranding herself.
“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source an outlet. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”
Before her podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled in June, WME announced they signed the Duchess of Sussex to their A-list roster.
“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more,” WME tweeted back in April.
Once Spotify decided to part ways with Archewell Audio, entertainment experts quickly shared their thoughts, and United Talent CEO Jeremy Zimmer slammed the Northwestern alum in an interview during the Cannes Film Festival.
"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer joked. "And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something."
As Meghan continues to plan her next steps, critics continue to wonder what she'll do next. Her attendance at the 2023 Invictus Games could be the beginning of a new stage of her career.
Despite the sporting event being well-received, Daniela Elser thinks the praise isn't enough to rehabilitate the couple's image.
"In just over 24 hours, the curtain will fall on the sixth Invictus Games – along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last chance to turn the tide for a very long time," the commentator explained.
"When they finally retreat to their Dusseldorf hotel room late tomorrow night, after their final appearance at the Closing Ceremony, they’ll presumably collapse on the couch (with a glass of her favorite drop, a Tignanello red) and pray to God they’ve managed to land the plane," she noted.
Elser later speculated that Meghan and Harry are working to separate their professional lives.
"Over the past week, the strategy has been clear: ditch the double act and give Harry the space to do his thing; with Meghan in the supporting role," she explained.
“Their increasingly polarizing brand simply cannot survive another year like the last – let alone the two that will pass before they’re back on the world stage for the [Vancouver, Whistlers] Games in 2025," she added.
The source spoke to Us Weekly.