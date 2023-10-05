Prince William Believes Prince Harry's Memoir and Constant Interviews Are a 'Real Headache'
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has yet to recover from Spare, and the Duke of Sussex's scathing memoir made it difficult for the Prince of Wales to forgive him. Although Meghan Markle was vocal about her disdain for life in the U.K., royal experts wonder if she will add more fuel to the fire by releasing her own book.
After leaving the U.K. in 2020, Meghan and Harry began to share their personal business as a way to finance living in lavish Montecito, Calif.
“The real headache is that he can’t get in touch with his brother without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public,” Duncan Larcombe explained to an outlet. “It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up,”
“It’s one thing having a row with your sibling, it’s not uncommon in any family, but in this particular context, it is a constant betrayal,” the expert continued.
If the Duchess of Sussex published her story, it could result in her revealing which relative made a controversial comment about Prince Archie's skin tone. In 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down with television icon Oprah Winfrey to share their royal drama with the world.
"I did anything they told me to do — of course I did, because it was also through the lens of, ‘And we’ll protect you,'" Meghan explained. "So, even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn’t see — but my friends would call me and say, ‘Meg, this is really bad’ — because I didn’t see it, I’d go, ‘Don’t worry. I’m being protected.'"
- Prince William Outraged at Prince Harry for Asking About a Ride to Balmoral With Meghan Markle After Queen Elizabeth's Death
- Prince Harry Was Offended Prince William Saw Meghan Markle as Just an 'Actress'
- Kate Middleton Has 'No Desire to Communicate' With Prince Harry or Meghan Markle After Their Relentless Attacks
During Meghan's pregnancy with Archie, the mom-of-two struggled with her mental health.
"I mean, there was a day that one of the members of the family, she came over, and she said, ‘Why don’t you just lay low for a little while, because you are everywhere right now,'" the author recalled. "And I said, ‘I’ve left the house twice in four months. I’m everywhere, but I am nowhere.'"
"And from that standpoint, I continued to say to people, ‘I know there’s an obsession with how things look, but has anyone talked about how it feels? Because right now, I could not feel lonelier,'" she added.
Later on in the interview, Meghan made her most infamous confession by alluding to the royal family being unwelcoming of her due to her race.
"But I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," she told Winfrey.
Larcombe spoke to Fabulous.