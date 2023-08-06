Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Divide With David and Victoria Beckham Began Due to the 'Suits' Actress' 'Fearing She Would Be Upstaged'
According to royal biographer Tom Bower, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift from David and Victoria Beckham all started in 2018 during their visit to Australia.
Bower alleged a series of reasons as to why the controversial couple had their falling out with the soccer star and the Spice Girl.
One incident between the foursome occurred on the trip down under, when the Beckhams were sat away from the Sussexes during the Invictus Games, despite Harry's inviting the duo.
"She wanted no competition in the media from David, and especially not from his wife, Victoria," he claimed of Meghan, who had just been welcomed into the royal family a few months prior.
"Meghan appeared to comfort herself that as a future member of the Royal Family she would be superior to Victoria," the author added, while noting that the then senior royals refused to be photographed with the Beckhams during their time in Australia.
The writer also said that the Suits alum supposedly "wanted Victoria to supply free clothes and accessories from her expensive range," despite snubbing the famous pair.
Apparently, David's closeness with Harry's brother also deterred Meghan from the Beckhams.
"Another irritation was David's friendship with Prince William," Bower continued. "Ever since the World Cup bid in 2010, the two had formed a good relationship, which annoyed the Sussexes, already complaining about their unequal status and wealth with the Cambridges."
To put a nail in the coffin of Archewell founders' relationship with the fashion designer and the co-owner of Salford City, in 2022, David kissed Kate Middleton at the World Cup, overshadowing the parents-of-two's trip to NYC.
"For months they had planned a publicity-seeking visit to boost their own philanthropy," Bower explained of Harry and Meghan. "To their dismay, in the American and world media David's kiss on Kate's cheek eclipsed the Sussexes' junket in New York."
"Worse, Kate was wowing the American crowds," he noted of the Princess of Wales, who famously has a tense relationship with the former actress.
As OK! previously reported, after recent news that the two couples were no longer friends, David was apparently "absolutely bloody furious."
"Any making up now is so unlikely," the source added.
