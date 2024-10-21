Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $4.7 Million Mansion in Portugal Sparks Outrage Amongst Locals: 'Typical Greed Situation'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly purchased a $4.7 million mansion in CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Portugal, but their future neighbors in Melides are disappointed by the news.
Melides resident Bradley McGuiness told an outlet it was “the worst thing to happen to the Portuguese coast” and a “typical greed situation.”
“Taking land and property from locals who have been enjoying it for years,” he fumed.
The Tróia Peninsula has been a vacation destination for the rich and famous for years, but natives aren't enthusiastic about its rise in popularity. The Sussexes' vacation home is located on CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, which is the company Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, works for.
“I am very upset by this massive piece of Portuguese land destroyed for the rich, removed from the average local that had been creating memories in this place for generations and generations," another shared.
“I have been going to this place for years, camped there several times and, because of this company, this is no longer possible," Diana Queiroz added when discussing CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.
The couple, who moved to California in 2020, have kept their distance from the U.K. over the years.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
The Sussexes have yet to buy a residence in the U.K. after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, but Anderson believes the royal family isn't interested in spending time with the Sussexes.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
Aside from Harry's sibling rivalry, living in Portugal part-time could help the Sussexes obtain a unique visa status.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."
