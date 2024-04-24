Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Imagined Frogmore Cottage Would Always Be There for Them' Before 2023 Eviction
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage in 2023, and the former senior-level royals have yet to replace the property. Since being stripped of the mansion, royal experts believe the couple was flabbergasted by the setback.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
The Sussexes moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020, but the pair used Frogmore Cottage as their U.K. home before being asked to vacate the property.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."
"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."
According to Quinn, Harry wasn't ready to lose extensive privileges when he relocated to California.
"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious U.K. home," Quinn stated.
"For many Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim," he concluded.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex might skip the Invictus Games's 10-year anniversary event due to losing his personnel lawsuit.
“Whenever Harry travels to the U.K., his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” a source told an outlet. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”
“Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. with his family,” the insider noted. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”
The insider later claimed the father-of-two won't come to England unless he can guarantee he will be safe.
“Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security,” the source said. “His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.”
“Discussions with the relevant departments are ongoing,” they continued. “Harry won’t attend if his team feels like his security might be compromised in any way.”
