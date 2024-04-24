Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Imagined Frogmore Cottage Would Always Be There for Them' Before 2023 Eviction

The Sussexes moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020, but the pair used Frogmore Cottage as their U.K. home before being asked to vacate the property.

"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."

"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."