Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie 'Will Do What They Can' to Support Prince William as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer

Source: MEGA
By:

May 29 2024, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are attending more royal events due to cancer-stricken Kate Middleton taking a step back from the spotlight.

On Tuesday, May 21, the Princesses of York were seen at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, alongside Zara and Mike Tindall.

Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't full time royals.

According to a source, the princesses will "will do what they can" to help Prince William due to the "unique circumstances" the royal family is dealing with.

"They are closer than lots of cousins might be – they have that unique shared experience and unusual life they all lead," the source noted.

Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie shared that she will 'support' the royal family amid health crises.

Kate isn't the only senior royal undergoing cancer treatment, as King Charles announced he was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

"This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it," the source said.

"They've always had a sense of service and duty, probably inherited from their grandmother. And they've shown that they can be trusted in the spotlight and I think that's appreciated," they noted.

Source: MEGA

Prince William is carrying out royal duties while caring for Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and their absence was highlighted once Charles and Kate were forced to take a step back from their roles. Royal watchers continue to speculate if the Yorks will take on a larger role within the monarchy due to the limited amount of senior royals available.

"The royal family recognizes that they're very charming, quite dutiful young women who are very at ease and good in situations where they're meeting the public and when they're doing their charity work," the source explained. "Whenever they've done that before, they haven't really put a foot wrong."

Source: MEGA

Prince William took a break from duties while Kate Middleton was in the hospital.

In an Instagram post, Eugenie admitted she was happy to attend the outing alongside her relatives.

"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," she penned.

Despite Eugenie and Beatrice's proximity to William, royal expert Tom Quinn thinks the sisters' ties to Harry and Meghan will become a conflict of interest. OK! previously reported Quinn claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are worried about Beatrice and Eugenie's friendship with the Sussexes.

"For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry," Quinn told an outlet. "They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family."

"The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself — is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer," Quinn added.

Sources spoke to Hello!.

