Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie 'Will Do What They Can' to Support Prince William as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer

Kate isn't the only senior royal undergoing cancer treatment, as King Charles announced he was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.

"This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it," the source said.

"They've always had a sense of service and duty, probably inherited from their grandmother. And they've shown that they can be trusted in the spotlight and I think that's appreciated," they noted.