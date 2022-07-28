In Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Bower cites anonymous sources and research to back up some his stories, which includes a reported feud between the Suits alum and Victoria Beckham in addition to tales from Markle's pre-royal life.

"When you are as famous as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is going to be a lot of speculation," reiterated Russell. "It doesn’t always do anyone good in public life to always be answering and rebutting those claims."