Meghan & Harry Falsely Accused Victoria Beckham Of 'Indiscretion' In Leaking Damaging Stories To The Media

"Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media," Tom Bower writes in his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. "Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media. Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism."

"Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media. In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion," the excerpt continues. "Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship."