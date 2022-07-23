'Mark My Words': Royal Aide Believes Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Headed To Splitsville
A longtime royal staffer doesn't have high hopes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, according to a bombshell new tell-all.
In Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, author Tom Bower claimed Lady Susan Hussey, who has served Queen Elizabeth II as her lady-in-waiting since the 1960s, once commented that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage would eventually come to an emotional end.
"While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future," Bower wrote in an excerpt of the book.
"‘That will all end in tears,’" Hussey allegedly said mere months before Meghan and Harry's wedding. "‘Mark my words.'"
The 83-year-old was allegedly a part of the team of staff members helping the Suits actress adjust to royal life.
Hussey isn't the only shocking name predicting the demise of the Sussex's marriage. As OK! previously reported, former Donald Trump also stated the royal couple are headed for divorce.
"I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around," he said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends."
"I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It’ll end and it’ll end bad," the controversial politician continued. "And I wonder if Harry’s gonna go back on his hands and knees back into the beautiful city of London and say, 'Please.' You know, I think Harry has been led down a path. Harry is whipped ... like no person I think I’ve ever seen."
Meghan and Harry first sparked dating rumors in summer 2016 and tied the knot two years later on May 19, 2018. They share two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.