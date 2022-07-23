A longtime royal staffer doesn't have high hopes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, according to a bombshell new tell-all.

In Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, author Tom Bower claimed Lady Susan Hussey, who has served Queen Elizabeth II as her lady-in-waiting since the 1960s, once commented that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage would eventually come to an emotional end.