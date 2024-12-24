Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Try 'Too Hard' to 'Stay Relevant' as Their Star Power Dwindles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to set their sights on Hollywood, but the duo's Christmas card could indicate that the popularity of their joint brand is dwindling.
"Happy Holidays is a very American thing to do, so it would suggest that it was Meghan who had the call on that. It almost looks like a business card,” royal commentator Rupert Bell told Talk TV about their holiday card. “Why couldn't they just put one with their family? Just like everybody else? The King hasn't put a picture of him being in Australia."
“They're just trying to show 'look at us, we're still relevant,'" Bell added. "It's trying too hard, in my eyes, in what this card says."
The Sussexes chose to bring attention to their businesses in their holiday message.
"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year,” the Sussexes’ card read.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes decided to show their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their photo gallery, but opted out of revealing their faces.
"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm," a friend told an outlet.
"As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself," the insider added.
An annual holiday card is common for families around the world, but the Sussexes' wording was seen as less personal.
"Prince Harry spoke to the New York Times a couple of weeks ago and said that he is happy with his life in America, with his children and his wife," correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News.
"That Christmas card was odd because the wording of it said on behalf of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, which seems very far removed from the principles themselves," Walker added.
Throughout the year, the Sussexes faced criticism for their work, but they still chose to bring attention to their endeavors.
"We have this one new photograph of Harry, Meghan and their children. Lovely," Walker noted. "We had one photograph of Harry and Meghan being all loved up, lovely."
"Then we had this kind of sporadic imagery of stuff they'd done throughout the year, including the Colombia and Nigeria tour," the royal commentator added. "It appears that there wasn't much personality in there. It seems like somebody else did it on their behalf."