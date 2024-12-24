Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Try 'Too Hard' to 'Stay Relevant' as Their Star Power Dwindles

"Happy Holidays is a very American thing to do, so it would suggest that it was Meghan who had the call on that. It almost looks like a business card,” royal commentator Rupert Bell told Talk TV about their holiday card. “Why couldn't they just put one with their family? Just like everybody else? The King hasn't put a picture of him being in Australia."

“They're just trying to show 'look at us, we're still relevant,'" Bell added. "It's trying too hard, in my eyes, in what this card says."