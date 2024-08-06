Royal Family Cannot Rival Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal Tours' as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer

OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold discussed the Sussexes' upcoming visit in an interview.

“I think this could be one of the first steps in Meghan and Harry coming back to being working royals. It will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.

"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household," the former royal butler continued. "If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life.”