Royal Family Cannot Rival Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Faux Royal Tours' as Kate Middleton and King Charles Battle Cancer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to travel to Colombia, but their trip could distract from the royal family amid health crises.
The Sussexes are continuing their lives in the U.S., as Kate Middleton and King Charles focus on their cancer treatment.
“There’s little doubt there is a vacuum. One’s really talking about really high-profile royals," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. “Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out visits abroad."
“But they are not particularly high profile, and I don’t think they particularly want to be," the commentator added. “The institution does need this oxygen. There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”
The royal family is feeling the impact of Charles' reduced monarchy, as ongoing health crises highlighted how the Sussexes' 2020 "Megxit" scandal shifted Charles' plans for his reign.
“It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the royal family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee," Fitzwilliams shared. “They’ve shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the royal family or refer to rifts with it."
“And that’s only a step away from overtly criticizing it," he added.
The Sussexes' time in Nigeria resulted in positive attention for the duo, but The Crown isn't in the position to compete with them.
“They would say that they’re doing their own thing in a way they feel they are best able to do it," Fitzwilliams said.
“What it will do, however, will be to draw attention to the Sussexes and not to the royal family, at least not to the royal family in a positive way because the Sussexes and the royal family have a very deep rift," he shared. "That’s the problem.”
- Prince Harry Called Out for Throwing a 'Hissy Fit' Amid His Security Battle as Duke's Behavior Makes King Charles Look Like 'the Bad Guy'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Their 'Lack of Self-Awareness' After Discussing Mental Health Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle
- Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Wants to Sue the Former Actress for Destroying Her 'Publicly' on a 'Global Scale'
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold discussed the Sussexes' upcoming visit in an interview.
“I think this could be one of the first steps in Meghan and Harry coming back to being working royals. It will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household," the former royal butler continued. "If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life.”
The partners were invited by Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez, who celebrated the duo in a statement.
"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country," Márquez said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While in the South American nation, the Sussexes will advocate for safe online use, as their Archewell Foundation often focuses on the effects of cyberbullying.
"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.