Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Odd' Christmas Card Lacks 'Personality'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their 2024 Christmas card, but the holiday greeting wasn't well-received by some royal watchers.
"Prince Harry spoke to the New York Times a couple of weeks ago and said that he is happy with his life in America, with his children and his wife," correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News.
"That Christmas card was odd because the wording of it said on behalf of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, which seems very far removed from the principles themselves," Walker added.
In the Sussexes' note, they shared highlights of their year despite the duo being criticized for their various projects and travels.
"We have this one new photograph of Harry, Meghan and their children. Lovely," Walker noted. "We had one photograph of Harry and Meghan being all loved up, lovely."
"Then we had this kind of sporadic imagery of stuff they'd done throughout the year, including the Colombia and Nigeria tour," the royal commentator added. "It appears that there wasn't much personality in there. It seems like somebody else did it on their behalf."
Harry and Meghan are continuing to pursue opportunities in America and chose to bring attention to their company instead of their personal lives.
"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful New Year," their message read.
The Sussexes are expected to spend the season in California, as they were reportedly not invited to celebrate with the royals.
"I just think Meghan's too much of an American girl; she doesn't want to be in the U.K. permanently," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo when asked about the former actress returning to the region on special occasions.
"I can see her coming over for the holidays and having time over here, but living here permanently? I just don't see it," Harrold continued. "Whereas Harry, I do see it. I think he could be open to returning, although I do think it's highly unlikely. As I always keep saying, never say never."
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex's ongoing security battle might have influenced King Charles' decision to exclude his youngest child.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
As Harry fights for police protection in his home country, Charles will continue to focus on his cancer battle.
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
Due to his safety concerns, Harry and Meghan's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't visited their grandfather since 2022. The duke made it clear in various interviews that he wouldn't bring his family to the region unless he can guarantee their safety.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward noted.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"