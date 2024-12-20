Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a Secret Christmas Card for Their Inner Circle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card received a mixed reaction, but the duo's private note to friends might have been more personable.
According to a report, the Sussexes sent out a different greeting to their inner circle than the one released to the public.
"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation," the message read while highlighting the Sussexes' businesses and foundation. "We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."
The collage-style card included six images — one of which showed the backs of Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's heads.
Over the years, the Sussexes have expressed concerns about Lilibet and Archie's safety, which is why they likely decided to not share their little ones' faces.
"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm," a friend told an outlet.
"As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself," the insider added.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes' card was seen as more corporate than their previous ones.
"Prince Harry spoke to the New York Times a couple of weeks ago and said that he is happy with his life in America, with his children and his wife," correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News.
"That Christmas card was odd because the wording of it said on behalf of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, which seems very far removed from the principles themselves," Walker added.
2024 proved to be a challenge for the Sussexes after the couple's series POLO was branded as boring and American Riviera Orchard failed to hit retailers. However, the pair still chose to share their big moments.
"We have this one new photograph of Harry, Meghan and their children. Lovely," Walker noted. "We had one photograph of Harry and Meghan being all loved up, lovely."
"Then we had this kind of sporadic imagery of stuff they'd done throughout the year, including the Colombia and Nigeria tour," the royal commentator added. "It appears that there wasn't much personality in there. It seems like somebody else did it on their behalf."
The Sussexes are expected to spend the holiday season in California, as they were reportedly not invited to celebrate with the royals.
"I just think Meghan's too much of an American girl; she doesn't want to be in the U.K. permanently," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo when asked about the duchess' willingness to return to the region for her in-laws' annual festivities.
"I can see her coming over for the holidays and having time over here, but living here permanently? I just don't see it," Harrold continued. "Whereas Harry, I do see it. I think he could be open to returning, although I do think it's highly unlikely. As I always keep saying, never say never."
