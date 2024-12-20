Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a Secret Christmas Card for Their Inner Circle

Over the years, the Sussexes have expressed concerns about Lilibet and Archie's safety, which is why they likely decided to not share their little ones' faces.

"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm," a friend told an outlet.

"As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself," the insider added.