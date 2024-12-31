or
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Unpopular' in the U.S. After Letting Queen Elizabeth 'Down'

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were branded a 'Hollywood flop' this past year.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's star power is beginning to dwindle as the couple continues to struggle in Hollywood.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

“I give a lot of talks to Americans and they all dislike Harry and Meghan,” editor Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

“They hate that they let the Queen down,” Seward added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new series 'POLO' was called 'boring.'

Earlier this month the Sussexes' latest series, POLO, premiered, but the project was greatly criticized. Publicist Jane Owen claimed that the Sussexes “are definitely not doing well in L.A.’s social scene" after a series of failures.

“Quite frankly, they were given every opportunity to shine in Hollywood,” Owen said. “They had a huge deal at a top streaming network with a massive budget and an audience eager to listen and watch."

"They have done worse than nothing — they have actively destroyed the opportunities they were given," she noted. "I’ve always said Hollywood could be compared to high school in terms of how people behave, and to use that analogy, they’ve become the most unpopular kids in school.”

2024 was supposed to be a "redemption" year for the Sussexes, but they failed to rehabilitate their public image.

“Harry and Meghan’s clout has taken a hit over the past year,” founder of L.A. marketing agency Hollywood Branded Stacy Jones told an outlet. “Hollywood operates on trust — trust that a project will deliver, that a partnership will be beneficial and that public perception will remain positive.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lost their deal with Spotify in 2023.

Once Spotify parted ways with the partners, an executive from the company called them "grifters," and the label continues to follow them.

“Losing the Spotify deal in 2023 lingered into 2024, and without a major win this year, they’ve struggled to regain their footing," Jones explained. "However, access isn’t the issue for Harry and Meghan — it’s enthusiasm."

"They’re not going to struggle to get a table at a top restaurant and their presence will always generate buzz at events, but Hollywood’s excitement about them has cooled compared to their early days," Jones added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is developing a cooking series for Netflix.

OK! previously reported a source claimed Meghan is "starting to panic" after POLO was called "flat, plodding and really rather boring."

The insider hoped the pair would be able to "gather momentum and prove the critics wrong," but POLO never earned a spot on Netflix's top ten list.

Once POLO hit the streaming platform, it was compared to a "spoof" program, but the insider insisted that the couple attempted to meet Netflix's demands.

"They tried so hard to give the network what they wanted, and that was more of a reality show feel," the source stated.

Though the insider claimed Meghan is "naturally very concerned" about their deal with Netflix, the streamer "hasn't dumped them yet and Meghan and Harry are holding out hope that it will never come to pass."

Experts were quoted by the New York Post.

