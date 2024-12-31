Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Unpopular' in the U.S. After Letting Queen Elizabeth 'Down'

Earlier this month the Sussexes' latest series, POLO, premiered, but the project was greatly criticized. Publicist Jane Owen claimed that the Sussexes “are definitely not doing well in L.A.’s social scene" after a series of failures.

“Quite frankly, they were given every opportunity to shine in Hollywood,” Owen said. “They had a huge deal at a top streaming network with a massive budget and an audience eager to listen and watch."

"They have done worse than nothing — they have actively destroyed the opportunities they were given," she noted. "I’ve always said Hollywood could be compared to high school in terms of how people behave, and to use that analogy, they’ve become the most unpopular kids in school.”