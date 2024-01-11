Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Forever Be Known as 'Grifters' After Being Slammed by Spotify Executive

"I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. ‘The F------- Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them," Simmons said in an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

The Sussexes signed a multi-year partnership with the streaming platform, but the pair only released 12 episodes of Meghan's "Archetypes" program.

"I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea," Simmons added. "It’s one of my best stories… F--- them. The grifters."