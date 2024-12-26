Meghan Markle Is 'Starting to Panic' Over Her Netflix Deal After Viewers Called 'POLO' 'Boring' and 'Flat'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lucrative deal with Netflix could be at risk after the couple's POLO series was publicly ridiculed.
According to a source, Meghan is "starting to panic" after the project was called "flat, plodding and really rather boring."
The insider hoped the duo would be able to "gather momentum and prove the critics wrong," but POLO has yet to earn a spot on Netflix's top ten list.
The Sussexes' explosive tell-all documentary, Harry & Meghan, broke records for the streaming service, but Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus and POLO failed to attract comparable audiences.
"They tried so hard to give the network what they wanted, and that was more of a reality show feel," the source stated.
The insider admitted Meghan is "naturally very concerned" about the Sussexes' contract.
"Netflix hasn't dumped them yet and Meghan and Harry are holding out hope that it will never come to pass," the source continued.
If the pair, who lost their partnership with Spotify in 2023, get axed from Netflix, it could impact their lavish lifestyle.
"It's not just about one project, it's a $100 million deal, they are counting on that income," the source explained.
"The whispers have really hit them hard," the source added, noting that rumors about Netflix not extending their contract are "incredibly upsetting" for the royal rebels.
OK! previously reported POLO's poor reviews could impact the release of Meghan's upcoming cooking show.
"There won’t be another deal. There may be one-offs but that’s it," a source told an outlet when asked about the status of the Sussexes' relationship with Netflix.
"A-listers are now actively keeping away from them and events they are apparently going to attend," another insider shared. "One told me, 'It’s not a good look to be around them.'"
The Sussexes' future in Hollywood could depend on how wells Meghan's food program does.
"It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year," editor Charlotte Griffiths shared when discussing the upcoming show.
When Meghan ran The Tig, she often shared recipes on the website, but her upcoming project will most likely remind fans of The Martha Stewart Show.
“This is a profound change of direction for Meghan — in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart. If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine," PR expert Mark Borkowski told an outlet.
“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously," he added. "So, as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right. But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure."
“I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next," he concluded.
