Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Lavish Vacation Home in Portugal Could Lead to a Reconciliation With the Royal Family

OK! previously reported Kate Middleton is focusing her energy on her health instead of her brother-in-law.

"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."

"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.