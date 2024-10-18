Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Lavish Vacation Home in Portugal Could Lead to a Reconciliation With the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal, but could the duo's return to Europe lead to a reconciliation with the royal family?
The Sussexes previously visited Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the country, which could mean the feud might end for good.
OK! previously reported Kate Middleton is focusing her energy on her health instead of her brother-in-law.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
Kate took months away from the spotlight to focus on her chemotherapy, but before her medical leave, the Sussexes' tell-all projects painted the Princess of Wales as "formal."
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
In September, Kate revealed she is cancer-free, but she is continuing to prioritize her remission journey.
"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."
"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.
Cancer greatly impacted the royal family in recent months, as Charles revealed his diagnosis earlier this year. Harry visited Charles in London when he first publicized his condition, but His Majesty failed to attend Harry's London Invictus Games celebration and the WellChild Awards.
"Catherine has pursued peace over the last year," royal commentator and podcaster Kinsey Schofield stated. "[But] Harry and Meghan are not on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ radar right now. Catherine is focused on her health and family. Harry and Meghan’s relentless exploits are irrelevant to them at this point."
"Even with Catherine currently in the clear … the reality is that cancer has taken a toll on King Charles," Schofield claimed, referring to the king who is still undergoing treatment.
When Kate first shared with the world that she had cancer, the Sussexes released a statement in support of her.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the American-based royals stated.
