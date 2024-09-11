Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana's 'Energy' in Her Heartwarming Cancer-Free Announcement
Kate Middleton's remission announcement reminded royal experts of Princess Diana, as the Princess of Wales' vulnerability emulated her predecessor.
“It was a message that you could see the deep struggle. It was obviously a very, very positive spin was on it because she has now finished chemo, but she emphasizes in her message the long road ahead,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“The millions of people who’ve suffered in one way or another from this dreadful disease — I, being one of them with my mother — will relate so personally to this,” Fitzwilliams added. “It’s also clear that she is with them all the way, and yet she is also in a much better place. But it is still a struggle.”
Kate took six months away from the public eye to focus on her health, and in her recent social media post, the princess highlighted her life at home with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Emphasis on family, healing, nature, empathizing with the health struggles of others — it’s all there,” Christopher Andersen explained. “It’s hard not to think of Princess Diana when you look at this video. She brought the same kind of energy to the royal family.”
Kate posted a video on Monday, September 9, announcing she is "cancer-free."
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to her health battle, the pair were reminded of their priorities.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Although Kate has ended her treatment, she isn't expected to rush back into her role just yet.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
