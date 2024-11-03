or
'Don't Think His Evilness Will Stop': Donald Trump Slammed for Declaring Women Are 'Not Human Beings' Days Before 2024 Election

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was caught saying women aren't human.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

According to Donald Trump, women aren’t human.

On Saturday, November 2, the former president, 78, was slammed after he called into Fox News and claimed women are “not human beings.”

Source: @RossAlvarez/X
After hearing the shocking clip, people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reaction to Trump’s alarming comment.

“Republicans, here is your candidate, Donald Trump, saying women are NOT HUMAN BEINGS. You would be crazy to vote for this. Don't think his evilness will stop with women, Hispanics, blacks, Asians, Puerto Ricans, or Indians,” one person wrote, while another declared, “Donald Trump is a misogynist.”

Another individual referenced how Trump was found liable for s------- assaulting E. Jean Carroll, noting, “Rapists don't see women as human beings.”

“He really wants to lose this election,” a fourth person added, while one more referred to one of the father-of-five’s other quotes, saying, “Trump: ‘I will protect our women. I am going to protect our women.’ Our non-human women? WTF?”

donald trump slammed declaring women not human beings election
Source: @RossAlvarez/X

One user called Donald Trump a 'misogynist' after hearing his comment.

As OK! previously reported, the former reality TV star’s remark came after he made an upsetting statement about women at his rally in Green Bay, Wisc.

While addressing supporters, Trump said he would continue his favorite campaign lines regardless of what women think.

"My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, 'No, I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women,'" he declared.

Trump continued to reenact the conversation he had with a staffer, noting, "'Sir, please don’t say that,' 'Why?' They said, 'We think it’s, we think it’s very inappropriate for you to say.' I said, 'Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country.' They said, 'Sir, I just think it’s inappropriate for you to say.'"

donald trump slammed declaring women not human beings election
Source: MEGA

One person claimed Donald Trump 'really wants to lose this election' after hearing his comment about women being non-human.

He added: "I pay these guys a lot of money. Can you believe it? And I said, 'Well, I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not,'" he added. "I’ve gotta protect them. I’m gonna protect them from migrants coming in. I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that wanna hit us with missiles and lots of other things."

In response to the clip, many were enraged by Trump’s phrasing.

donald trump slammed declaring women not human beings election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls ahead of election day on November 5.

One user asked: "Is this the America you want for your sisters, nieces, daughters, granddaughters, and great granddaughters? Scream now or forever hold your peace."

"We are not just going to let a s----- abuser do what he wants without any guardrails to protect us,” another said of the politician, who has been accused of assault by 27 women.

