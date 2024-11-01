Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Purchased Portuguese Mansion Because Life in the U.S. 'Wasn't What They Thought It Would Be'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a new home in Portugal, but does the real estate investment mean the couple is moving back to Europe after spending four years in California?
“Their life in the U.S. — there’s so many people that move away and move back, so I don’t think there’d be anything unusual about Harry and Meghan leaving the U.S. for Europe,” King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold told an outlet.
“But maybe living in the States wasn’t what they thought it would be and that could be why they’re now supposedly edging their way back in the direction of the U.K.," he added.
Royal watchers were curious about the Sussexes' decision to purchase property in the Iberian region instead of the U.K. after being forced to vacate Frogmore Cottage.
“There’s no obvious reason for choosing Portugal as a location to live, but let’s not forget that it’s not unusual for royals to set up overseas,” Harrold noted.
“Some have historically moved to France, Princess Margaret used to spend a lot of time in Mauritius, so Harry would be following in the footsteps of other royals who have done something similar," he added.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes will now be closer to Princess Eugenie, but experts don't believe the duo will spend time with the rest of the royal family now that they'll be closer to England.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William — it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
The Sussexes have visited Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at their Portuguese home, but Meghan hasn't visited her in-laws in the U.K. since 2022.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
Aside from their feud, owning a luxury estate in Portugal will help the partners travel around the European Union.
"I think a lot of people will find it hard to believe that Meghan was not automatically accorded British citizenship when she married Prince Harry in 2018," he explained. "She was informed that, for her to gain citizenship and a U.K. passport, she would have to apply like anyone else and that it would take at least a year."
Due to the cost of their new pad, the Sussexes could obtain a coveted residency status.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."
Harrold spoke to New York Post.