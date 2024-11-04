Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't 'Suddenly Leave' the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election
Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but if the billionaire wins the 2024 election, the Sussexes' residency could be at risk.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."
Despite Harrold's claims, Trump alluded to deporting the Duke of Sussex if he were to get re-elected. OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes were concerned about Harry's visa status if Trump returns to the White House.
"The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America," a source told an outlet. "They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office."
In a recent interview, Eric Trump praised Kate Middleton and Prince William while throwing a few digs at the Duke of Sussex.
"Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family," he said, referring to the Princess of Wales.
"And William, obviously I don't really think has made a misstep. And yet, you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife who's pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are," he continued. "It's actually sad. Because I do think one of the greatest... one of the most beautiful things in the U.K. is actually the monarchy and what it stands for and what it symbolizes, and this family. It is gorgeous."
Eric revealed he "loves" the monarchy and what the royal family stands for.
"Every single time there's a royal event, the positive weddings, etc., or in terms of maybe somebody passing, it's covered on every station," he said. "Then you have the saga of people who have just gone off the deep end. It's sad to watch but I think people can differentiate the two sides."
Donald has been vocal about his admiration of Queen Elizabeth and the time they spent together during his presidency.
"I will say that my father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is, like, an incredibly beautiful thing," Eric added. "We've known the King forever. In fact, I was just digging through a photo album not too long ago and I came across a great picture of him literally with my father, I'm probably six years old in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago, in the front entrance of Mar-a-Lago, and it's special."
Although Eric is fond of the royals, he was candid about his views on Harry ditching the family.
"I think Harry's done a huge detriment to it. He moved to the U.S. I'm not sure how well received he's been over here. He doesn't really exactly know where he is. But if you cast him aside from that family, the family's been incredible," he fumed.