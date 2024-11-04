Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't 'Suddenly Leave' the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election

In a recent interview, Eric Trump praised Kate Middleton and Prince William while throwing a few digs at the Duke of Sussex.

"Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family," he said, referring to the Princess of Wales.

"And William, obviously I don't really think has made a misstep. And yet, you look at this one black sheep [Harry] who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife who's pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are," he continued. "It's actually sad. Because I do think one of the greatest... one of the most beautiful things in the U.K. is actually the monarchy and what it stands for and what it symbolizes, and this family. It is gorgeous."