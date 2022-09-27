Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wanted To Live Abroad & Carry Out Royal Duties After Stepping Down — But The Queen Denied Their Request
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were stepping down from the royal family in 2021, they tried to come up with a way to still make Queen Elizabeth happy — but their efforts fell flat.
"They wanted to find a compromise whereby they could live part of the year abroad but carry out some royal duties at home. No such compromise was found," an excerpt from Valentine Low's explosive new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown reads. "Crucially, it was the Queen who took the view that unless the couple were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the royal family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties.
"One source said: 'There was a very clear view: you can’t be in and out. And if you’ve got such clarity of view, it’s very difficult to say, ‘Why don’t we go 10 per cent this way instead of 20 percent?’" the author writes. "Compromise was off the table, removed by the Queen."
The year before, the two said they were no longer going to be senior members of the royal family, but they later shared they were walking away for good.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the message read. “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”
“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the statement continued.
Since then, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have returned to the U.K., but they had hardly been met with a warm welcome, especially now that Queen Elizabeth passed away.
"The olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited them to Windsor … these are sticking plasters on a great wound that he has had a huge hand in… Is he [now] really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?" expert Russell Myers said of the rift between Harry and his brood.
"I don’t know where they go from here, and I can only see it getting worse because of this book. Even if it is a percentage of what we think it’s going to be, it’s going to be even worse for him. I don’t see a way back for him," he continued. “You looked at Harry the last few days and he has looked particularly distraught."
