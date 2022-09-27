Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wanted To Live Abroad & Carry Out Royal Duties After Stepping Down — But The Queen Denied Their Request

"They wanted to find a compromise whereby they could live part of the year abroad but carry out some royal duties at home. No such compromise was found," an excerpt from Valentine Low's explosive new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown reads. "Crucially, it was the Queen who took the view that unless the couple were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the royal family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties.

"One source said: 'There was a very clear view: you can’t be in and out. And if you’ve got such clarity of view, it’s very difficult to say, ‘Why don’t we go 10 per cent this way instead of 20 percent?’" the author writes. "Compromise was off the table, removed by the Queen."