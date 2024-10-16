Meghan Markle Is 'Not Alone' in Being Bullied as Kate Middleton and Other Royal Wives Experienced Public Scrutiny

Meghan Markle became a household name when she married Prince Harry , but the negative attention she received from becoming a royal took a toll on her mental health.

"I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place, especially for young people," Jennie Bond told GB News. “I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond."

The Duchess of Sussex has been candid about how being talked about online inspired her to advocate for digital safety.

"No one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives. Sadly, though, Meghan is not alone in being bullied," Bond said. "Meghan is far from alone in being a victim of abuse. But good on her for trying to do something about it.”