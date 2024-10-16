Meghan Markle Is 'Not Alone' in Being Bullied as Kate Middleton and Other Royal Wives Experienced Public Scrutiny
Meghan Markle became a household name when she married Prince Harry, but the negative attention she received from becoming a royal took a toll on her mental health.
"I applaud the efforts that Meghan and Harry are making to help make the digital world a safer place, especially for young people," Jennie Bond told GB News. “I am truly sorry that Meghan was subjected to abuse and bullying during her pregnancies and beyond."
The Duchess of Sussex has been candid about how being talked about online inspired her to advocate for digital safety.
"No one should have to read disgusting abuse like that at any point in their lives. Sadly, though, Meghan is not alone in being bullied," Bond said. "Meghan is far from alone in being a victim of abuse. But good on her for trying to do something about it.”
In 2021, the Duchess of Sussex discussed struggling with suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K.
"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,'' Meghan told Oprah Winfrey. "I remember how he just cradled me. I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.
"And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution," she revealed.
Sarah Ferguson and Kate Middleton dealt with intense scrutiny early in their royal careers, but Harry noted that many of the comments made about Meghan were rooted in racism.
"What was different for me was the race element, because now it wasn’t just about her, but it is about what she represents," the Duke of Sussex clarified when chatting with Winfrey. "And therefore it wasn’t just affecting my wife. It was affecting so many other people as well."
OK! previously reported the former actress referred to herself as "one of the most bullied people in the world" while celebrating the International Day of the Girl.
"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," Christopher Andersen shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully — whether it's true or not — to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."
"There's nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying," he pointed out. "She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her."
Although Meghan and Kate both experienced significant amounts of criticism, the Duchess of Sussex is still on the outs with her in-laws.
"The royal family washed its hands of Meghan some time ago," Andersen claimed. "If the royals are paying any attention to Meghan at all, this bullying complaint will only shore up the image they already have of her as a self-absorbed narcissist."