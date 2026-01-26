Meghan Markle Ripped Apart for Botched Makeup Job at Sundance Film Festival: 'Unnaturally Orange'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle might want to rethink her makeup choices. On Saturday, January 24, the Duchess of Sussex made her first-ever appearance at the Sundance Film Festival for a special screening of the documentary Cookie Queens. She was interviewed alongside director Alysa Nahmias about the coming-of-age film.

Source: @According2Taz/X Meghan Markle attended the Sundance Film Festival on January 24.

Sorry but if you watch Meghan’s reactions a few times, she did NOT like her daughter not being called Princess. At all. 😬 https://t.co/VP9yH59kQe — According2Taz (@according2_taz) January 25, 2026 Source: @According2Taz/X

In a video of her speaking posted on X, one viewer commented, “Do you think she's aware of how unnaturally orange her bronzer looks?” Another added, “I was too distracted by the face/neck color mismatch.” A third noticed, “What’s up with her foundation, it doesn’t match her neckline.” “Her face is so much darker than her neck,” a fourth confirmed.

“What's with this kind of makeup? Bad bad bad,” a fifth chimed in.

Some also called out her hairline, with one writing, “That hairline keeps going further & further back. Proper Wiseguy on YT is already referring to it as TenHead.” Another wrote, “I didn’t hear a word she said. I can’t get over that hair. I see it when I close my eyes. 🤮”

Source: mega Meghan Markle's makeup was picked apart by critics.

Despite the controversy, Meghan and Harry were all smiles at the event. Both serve as executive producers on the 91-minute documentary, which screened in Sundance’s Family Matinee category. Their involvement was first announced in December. The film was produced in partnership with Archewell Productions, Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said the documentary focuses on 'stronger leaders and young women.'

Meghan described the project as taking “something that is rooted in nostalgia” and reexamining it through Nahmias’ lens to present a modern view of "the girlhood experience" — with “all the layers and complexities that come with that.” "So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women," Meghan told People.

The project holds personal meaning for the Duchess. “As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” Meghan told Deadline. “I’m proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.”

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said the film shows 'all the layers and complexities' of girlhood.

“When we first viewed the early footage, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in,” she added. “The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone, and the glimpse behind the scenes of such a nostalgic — and also modern — tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”